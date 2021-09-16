LVMS to host 2 NHRA races again in 2022

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of three tracks that will host two NHRA Camping World Drag Series events in 2022.

In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, driver Steve Torrence is seen in the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. Torrence won the season title for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will be April 1 to 3, and the Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil — part of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship — is scheduled Oct. 27 to 30.

The drag strips at Pomona, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, also are scheduled to host two NHRA national events.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will be the fourth of 22 races and will be televised by the Fox family of networks. It moves ahead two weeks on the schedule after taking place in mid-April this year.

The Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil is the penultimate NHRA event of the season, where a number of drivers have clinched world championships.

