LVMS will host 2 NHRA races again in 2021

The DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals will take place from April 9 to 11, and the Dodge NHRA Nationals will return Oct. 29 to 31 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Top Fuel racer Brittany Force leads during the second round of the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car racer Jack Beckman burns his tires during the second round of the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host two races on the 2021 NHRA schedule announced Wednesday.

The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will hit the LVMS strip April 9 to 11. The Dodge NHRA Nationals will return Oct. 29 to 31 as the penultimate event in the six-race countdown to the championship.

The NHRA will have a new title sponsor in Camping World (replacing Mello Yello). A total of 22 races in 2021 will air on Fox Sports.

“The Strip is truly one of the country’s most iconic drag strips, and we love showcasing it on national television through our pair of Camping World Drag Racing Series events each year,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement.

The biggest change in the schedule will have the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, replacing the Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California, as the season opener March 12 to 14. The Winternationals move to April 9 to 11, kicking off a three-week West Coast swing that includes stops at LVMS and Phoenix for the Arizona Nationals.

