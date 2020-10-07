LVMS will host 2 NHRA races again in 2021

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host two races on the 2021 NHRA schedule announced Wednesday.
The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will hit the LVMS strip April 9 to 11. The Dodge NHRA Nationals will return Oct. 29 to 31 as the penultimate event in the six-race countdown to the championship.
The NHRA will have a new title sponsor in Camping World (replacing Mello Yello). A total of 22 races in 2021 will air on Fox Sports.
“The Strip is truly one of the country’s most iconic drag strips, and we love showcasing it on national television through our pair of Camping World Drag Racing Series events each year,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement.
The biggest change in the schedule will have the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, replacing the Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California, as the season opener March 12 to 14. The Winternationals move to April 9 to 11, kicking off a three-week West Coast swing that includes stops at LVMS and Phoenix for the Arizona Nationals.
NHRA 2021 schedule
March 12-14 — AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
March 26-28 — NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta
April 9-11 — Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.
April 16-18 — DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas
April 23-25 — NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix
May 14-16 — NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.
May 21-23 — Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston
June 4-6 — Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.
June 11-13 — NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
June 24-27 — Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio
July 16-18 — Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver
July 23-25 — NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.
July 30-Aug.1 — Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Seattle
Aug. 13-15 — Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.
Aug.19-22 — Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
Sept. 1-5 — NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
Countdown to the Championship
Sept. 10-12 — NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.
Sept. 17-19 — NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte, N.C
Sept. 24-26 — NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis
Oct. 7-10 — Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas
Oct. 29-31 — Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas
Nov. 12-14 — Auto Club NHRA Finals Pomona, Calif.