NHRA again holding 2 drag race events in Las Vegas in 2019

Drag racing will come back to Las Vegas in 2019.
National Hot Rod Association announced Wednesday that it will again host two drag racing events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019.
The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will take place April 5-7. The NHRA Nevada Nationals will take place Oct. 24-27.
“It’s been a big year for The Strip at LVMS, and we could not have asked for a better debut of four-wide racing in Las Vegas in April with sold-out crowds on both Saturday and Sunday,” LVMS President Chris Powell said in a statement. “We can’t wait for the NHRA Toyota Nationals this October, and we look forward to another great year of NHRA drag racing in 2019 and beyond.”
The Strip at LVMS is one of only three drag strips to host two Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events in 2019.
Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.