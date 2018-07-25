NHRA again holding 2 drag race events in Las Vegas in 2019

National Hot Rod Association announced Wednesday that it will again host two drag racing events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019.

Top Fuel drivers practice before competing during the first day of qualifying for the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Top Fuel drivers, from above, Doug Kalitta, Richie Crampton, Scott Palmer and Leah Pritchett compete on the new four-wide track during the first day of qualifying for the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Top Fuel drivers, from top to bottom, Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown and Tony Schumacher (not shown) compete in the final elimination race of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Top Fuel drivers Steve Torrence, top, and Doug Kalitta compete in the final elimination race of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Top Fuel drivers, from top to bottom, Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown and Tony Schumacher compete in the final elimination race of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Funny Car drivers, from top to bottom, J.R. Todd, Tommy Johnson Jr., Jack Beckman, and Courtney Force compete in the final elimination race of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Funny Car drivers, from left to right, J.R. Todd, Tommy Johnson Jr., Jack Beckman, and Courtney Force, prepare compete in the final elimination race of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Funny Cars take off from the starting line during the first round of final eliminations on the final day of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Spectators watch the Top Fuel dragster races during the first round of final eliminations on the final day of the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Top Fuel driver Antron Brown prepares to compete during the second day of qualifying for the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will take place April 5-7. The NHRA Nevada Nationals will take place Oct. 24-27.

“It’s been a big year for The Strip at LVMS, and we could not have asked for a better debut of four-wide racing in Las Vegas in April with sold-out crowds on both Saturday and Sunday,” LVMS President Chris Powell said in a statement. “We can’t wait for the NHRA Toyota Nationals this October, and we look forward to another great year of NHRA drag racing in 2019 and beyond.”

The Strip at LVMS is one of only three drag strips to host two Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events in 2019.

