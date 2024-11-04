NHRA racing resumes at LVMS after crash, weather postponement

The final rounds of the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resumed Monday after cleanup from a crash and cold weather postponed Sunday’s rounds.

NHRA driver looks to lock up title in boss’s return to track

NHRA drivers Austin Prock, left, and Blake Alexander race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NHRA racing has resumed Monday morning at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after Sunday’s final elimination rounds were postponed because of lengthy cleanup from a crash and cold weather conditions.

Funny Car semifinals will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the semifinals for Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle in the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals.

Top Fuel will begin the finals for the four national classes at 12:15 p.m. Brittany Force and Doug Kalitta will race in the Top Fuel final.

A crash after the second Top Fuel semifinal spilled fluid on the track, and after a nearly two-hour cleanup attempt, NHRA made the decision the weather conditions were unsafe to race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.