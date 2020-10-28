74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
NHRA Races

No tickets remain for NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 1:44 pm
 

All available tickets for this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been sold.

The drag racing final, being billed as the first major Southern Nevada sporting event to host spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be run in front of 10 percent of the drag strip’s capacity per state and local regulations. All those tickets have been sold, according to LVMS, and there will be no walk-up sales during the weekend.

Fans who have purchased tickets will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distance guidelines.

Qualifying in the professional classes begins at noon Saturday. Final eliminations start at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fans who were not able to purchase tickets are urged to follow the championship battles beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday on FS1, with the final rounds expected to start about 3:30 p.m.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Top Fuel racer Brittany Force leads during the second round of the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the ...
LVMS will host 2 NHRA races again in 2021
By / RJ

The DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals will take place from April 9 to 11, and the Dodge NHRA Nationals will return Oct. 29 to 31 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tim Wilkerson picks up his first Funny Car No. 1 qualifier since Bristol 2017, Saturday, April ...
NHRA to resume drag racing in July with limited fans
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

NHRA drag racing will resume its season in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis with limited spectators allowed.