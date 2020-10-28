No tickets remain for NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All available tickets for this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been sold. The event will be run in front of 10 percent of the drag strip’s capacity.

Funny Car racer Jack Beckman burns his tires during the second round of the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The drag racing final, being billed as the first major Southern Nevada sporting event to host spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be run in front of 10 percent of the drag strip’s capacity per state and local regulations. All those tickets have been sold, according to LVMS, and there will be no walk-up sales during the weekend.

Fans who have purchased tickets will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distance guidelines.

Qualifying in the professional classes begins at noon Saturday. Final eliminations start at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fans who were not able to purchase tickets are urged to follow the championship battles beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday on FS1, with the final rounds expected to start about 3:30 p.m.

