Prock looks to lock up Funny Car title at LVMS: “We want to do that’

Austin Prock is the defending Funny Car champion. He is looking to possibly clinch the 2025 world title at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at LVMS on Sunday.

In this photo provided by the NHRA, reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock takes the provisional No. 1 qualifier spot Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at the NHRA Nevada Nationals drag races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

Every season is different in the NHRA, especially in Funny Car where there’s been only one back-to-back champion — Ron Capps in 2021 and 2022 — since the legendary John Force won 10 straight between 1993 and 2002.

But everything about Austin Prock’s 2025 campaign is feeling about the same as his breakout 2024 world-title-winning season.

Prock enters the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 121-point lead in the standings over Matt Hagan and is the defending fall winner at LVMS.

Prock put himself in a great spot to defend his race win and just about wrap up the Funny Car title with one race left in the season after Las Vegas. He will enter Sunday’s elimination rounds as the No. 1 qualifier in Funny Car with a time of 3.885 seconds at 335.23 mph.

“We’ve had a lot of success here coming back in the countdown, it’s exciting for us,” Prock said Friday after he was the fastest qualifier after the first two sessions. “With having that great success, (we) got the win here last year and pretty much locked us up the championship. Hopefully, we can do that again this weekend. We couldn’t ask for a better start.”

Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

In Top Fuel, Brittany Force’s qualifying run from Friday (3.697 seconds, 338.85 mph) earned her the No. 1 qualifying spot. Greg Anderson (6.572, 206.76) was the No. 1 qualifier in Pro Stock Car, and Gaige Herrera (6.800, 199.17) set the pace in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Prock won eight times last year in his first season in Funny Car, driving for 16-time Funny Car champion Force, to win the title. Prock was put in the car before the start of 2024 for three-time champion Robert Hight, who stepped away for health reasons.

It appeared Prock would have more competition in 2025 as three different drivers won the first three races. Then Prock went on a tear, beginning with a win at the Four-Wide Nationals at LVMS in April.

Prock won his ninth race this season Oct. 12 at Texas and has won seven of the past 10 races since June 22.

“This countdown (to the championship) is so stressful, and it’s a hell of a lot stressful if you can go into Pomona (the season finale Nov. 14-16) and breathe and you don’t feel like you’re behind the eight ball,” Prock said. “We look forward to that. We got off to as good of a start as we could, and hopefully we can keep that up throughout the weekend.”

Prock’s win at Las Vegas was even more special with John Force in attendance for the first time at an NHRA event after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash in June 2024 in Virginia. The win also about wrapped up the Funny Car championship for Prock. The team celebrated twice as Brittany Force, John Force’s daughter, won the Top Fuel race.

“Last year was really cool, (with) John Force’s first race back and anytime you can double up as a team is really special,” Prock said. “It’s very hard to do. To do that with him back for the first time was really special. Hopefully, we can do that again here this weekend with him in attendance.”

Prock said there isn’t too much he can draw on from his experience from winning the title last year, but added he feels comfortable coming to a track he’s won at the past two times.

“It’s exciting. You come into a place where you’re comfortable and your package works good is exciting, especially in the countdown,” Prock said. “We have another opportunity to lock this championship up again this weekend, like we did last year. We want to do that.”

NHRA Nevada Nationals

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Top qualifiers

Top Fuel: Brittany Force (3.697 seconds, 338.85 mph)

Funny Car: Austin Prock (3.885, 335.23)

Pro Stock Car: Greg Anderson (6.572, 206.76)

Pro Stock Motorcycle: Gaige Herrera (6.800, 199.17)

Schedule

Sunday

Nitro eliminations: 11 a.m., 1:20, 3:05 and 4:30 p.m. (finals)

Pro Stock eliminations: noon, 1:55, 3:25 and 4:20 p.m. (finals)