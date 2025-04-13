Top Fuel driver seeks repeat NHRA victory — QUALIFYING RESULTS

Doug Kalitta won last year’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he’s looking to win the event again after a strong qualifying run.

In this image provided by the NHRA, Paul Lee secured his second career No. 1 qualifier at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Saturday, April 12, 205, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP)

In this image provided by the NHRA, reigning Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson secured his third No. 1 qualifier of the season at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Michael Allio/NHRA via AP)

In this image provided by the NHRA, Doug Kalitta took the Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier spot at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Michael Allio/NHRA via AP)

Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta already had some motivation heading into this week as the winner of last year’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 2023 Top Fuel champion got a little more motivation Saturday. On the last qualifying run of the day, Kalitta posted the fastest time in his class at 3.73 seconds (331.04 mph) to earn the No. 1 qualifying spot for Sunday’s finals.

Kalitta also won the “2Fast2Tasty” NHRA challenge, a race that takes place during qualifying sessions between the previous race’s semifinalists, earning $10,000 and three bonus points toward the overall point standings.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals conclude Sunday with elimination races beginning at noon. The finals are scheduled for 3:10 p.m. in Pro Stock and 3:15 p.m. for Nitro (Top Fuel and Funny Car).

“We ended up winning this race last year, so for me, coming to these races that you won the previous year, you really want to do it again,” Kalitta said. “Whatever little motivation with all the crazy thing we do, we’re just trying to feed off one another to do well on Sunday.”

In Funny Car, Paul Lee’s fast time from Friday held up, and the 67-year-old will enter Sunday as the No. 1 qualifier in his class (3.94 seconds, 326.08 mph). Greg Anderson was the No. 1 qualifier in Pro Stock (6.614, 206.35).

‘Hungry to win’

Kalitta jumped Brittany Force for the top qualifying spot. Kalitta defeated Force, Clay Millican and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart to win the “2Fast2Tasty” challenge.

Kalitta does not have a win through three races in 2025 but entered the weekend second in the standings, 77 points behind teammate Shawn Langdon. Kalitta’s victory at last year’s 4-Wide Nationals was his first of 2024.

“It’s a good two-car team effort, and I’m happy to be driving that thing,” Kalitta said. “The track held up good. The No. 1 lane is in good shape, so we’re looking forward to seeing what we can keep going with into tomorrow.”

It’s been a strong start for Kalitta Motorsports. Langdon won the NHRA Arizona Nationals on March 23 and won the first two “2Fast2Tasty” events in Arizona and Pomona.

Langdon defeated Kalitta in Arizona in the final round. Kalitta has shown plenty of speed this year. He was also the No. 1 qualifier in Arizona, and his run Saturday was his 60th career No. 1 qualifier in his Top Fuel career.

“We’re all just hungry to win. (Langdon’s) got a win already, so I’m still trying to get a Sunday win,” Kalitta said. “All the guys are working real hard on it, and we’re lucky to have them all, and we’re going to keep our heads down and try to make it happen.”

‘My lucky track’

Lee is looking to finish one spot better from last November’s NHRA Nationals at LVMS when he lost in the finals to Austin Prock.

“Every time I come into this track, I have more confidence,” Lee said. “(Las Vegas) is my lucky track. There’s some tracks, just for some reason, you do better at. Everybody has that. Englishtown (New Jersey) was my lucky track, but that’s not there anymore. This is my new lucky track. I have a lot of round wins here and looking to go get some more (Sunday).”

Lee was able to get his first career Nitro Funny Car win in Arizona. Lee spent many years racing Funny Cars in the Top Alcohol class, and he entered this weekend second in the points, 59 behind Jack Beckman.

“Our goal is to be a top-five car,” Lee said. “We want to be able to roll into the gate and be able to win a race. We’re getting there. We’re never quite there yet, but we still working on it for a team that’s only really a little over 1 year old. I’m pretty happy with the progress.”

Funny Car rookie Spencer Hyde defeated Matt Hagan, Chad Green and Cruz Pedregon to win the “2Fast2Tasty” challenge. In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn defeated Anderson, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hartford to win the “2Fast2Tasty” challenge.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday's top qualifiers

Top Fuel: Doug Kalitta (3.73 seconds, 331.04 mph)

Funny Car: Paul Lee (3.94, 326.08)

Pro Stock: Greg Anderson (6.614, 206.35)

Sunday's schedule

Nitro eliminations: Noon, 1:40 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. (finals)

Pro Stock eliminations: 12:40 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. (finals)

TV: 3:30 p.m. FS1 (tape delay)

Sunday's pairings

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 3.730 seconds, 331.04 mph vs. Bye vs. 8. Justin Ashley, 3.876, 315.27 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 3.915, 299.26; 2. Brittany Force, 3.754, 333.16 vs. 15. Terry Totten, 7.101, 130.34 vs. 7. Shawn Reed, 3.847, 322.65 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.918, 310.20; 3. Antron Brown, 3.787, 326.08 vs. 14. Scott Palmer, 5.410, 115.49 vs. 6. Jasmine Salinas, 3.840, 321.73 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, 3.952, 286.98; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.809, 332.02 vs. 13. Steven Chrisman, 4.830, 158.20 vs. 5. Tony Stewart, 3.821, 321.96 vs. 12. Rob Passey, 4.800, 237.13.

Funny Car

1. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.940, 326.08 vs. 16. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.197, 272.06 vs. 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.011, 324.51 vs. 9. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.023, 315.05; 2. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.948, 325.22 vs. 15. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.154, 305.01 vs. 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.990, 325.37 vs. 10. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.055, 313.88; 3. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.965, 320.20 vs. 14. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.115, 301.27 vs. 6. Hunter Green, Charger, 3.980, 322.42 vs. 11. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.064, 304.53; 4. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.970, 324.51 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, GR Supra, 4.102, 305.84 vs. 5. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.972, 321.50 vs. 12. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.071, 315.19. Did Not Qualify: 17. Alexis DeJoria, 4.250, 285.47; 18. Dylan Winefsky, 4.271, 284.15; 19. Jeff Diehl, 4.516, 198.61.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.614, 206.35 vs. 16. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.693, 204.01 vs. 8. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.654, 205.29 vs. 9. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.669, 205.44; 2. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.636, 205.60 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.693, 204.32 vs. 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.654, 206.48 vs. 10. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.671, 205.98; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.637, 206.13 vs. 14. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.685, 203.98 vs. 6. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.653, 205.88 vs. 11. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.671, 205.72; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.639, 206.16 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.683, 204.35 vs. 5. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.640, 205.79 vs. 12. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.671, 205.04. Did Not Qualify: 17. Erica Enders, 6.696, 205.88; 18. Greg Stanfield, 6.698, 205.66; 19. Stephen Bell, 6.700, 204.54; 20. Troy Coughlin Jr., 6.701, 204.91; 21. Kenny Delco, 6.742, 204.45; 22. Joey Grose, 6.814, 202.24.