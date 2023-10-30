‘Vegas is always great to us’: NHRA’s Enders wins again at LVMS — PHOTOS

Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) won the finals of their respective classes at Sunday’s NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Erica Enders, bottom, takes the lead against Greg Anderson moments before winning the pro stock eliminations championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erica Enders discusses winning the pro stock eliminations championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Koretsky pulls ahead during a pro stock eliminations race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Terry Haddock burns out his tires prior to round 1 of the funny car nitro eliminations race during the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pit team prepares a funny car at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight, top, takes the lead against Bob Tasca III moments before winning the nitro eliminations funny car championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s mascot walks past spectators at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paul Lee and Matt Hagan go head to head during round 2 of the funny car nitro eliminations at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erica Enders speeds down the runway at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight, top, takes the lead against Bob Tasca III moments before winning the nitro eliminations funny car championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Salinas, top, takes on Josh Hart during the nitro eliminations top fuel semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight burns out his tires prior to a race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeg Coughlin Jr., top, races Erica Enders during the pro stock eliminations semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tim Wilkerson, top, and Alexis DeJoria go head to head at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight, top, and Blake Alexander go head to head during the nitro eliminations funny car semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Salinas gets emotional while talking about winning the nitro eliminations top fuel championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pit crews wade through burnout smoke at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Torrence, top, takes on Justin Ashley during the nitro eliminations top fuel semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Ash, left, Holly Ash, and Dalton Weiss, all from Montana, take a selfie at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gather for the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Hart does his burnout prior to round 1 of the funny car nitro eliminations race during the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight, top, takes the lead against Bob Tasca III moments before winning the nitro eliminations funny car championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Salinas, top, takes the lead against Justin Ashley moments before winning the nitro eliminations top fuel championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matt Hagan, top, races Bob Tasca III during the nitro eliminations funny car semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Hight discusses winning the nitro eliminations funny car championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matt Hagan, top, and Paul Lee go head to head during round 2 of the funny car nitro eliminations at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A funny car prepares to burnout at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Ash and Holly Ash takes a selfie at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist races down the runway at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Hart does his burnout prior to round 1 of the funny car nitro eliminations race during the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spectators watch in anticipation during the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matt Hartford, top, takes on Greg Anderson during the pro stock eliminations semifinals race at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fernando Cuadra Sr. burns his tires at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fernando Cuadra Sr., front, races his son, Fernando Cuadra Jr. at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People take pictures of someone in a donkey costume at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Salinas gets emotional while talking about winning the nitro eliminations top fuel championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexis DeJoria burns out her tires at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pit crews and spectators wade through burnout smoke at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even with all the success Erica Enders has had at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even with a significant lead in the Pro Stock points standings, she said her stress level was at “nine million” entering the NHRA Nevada Nationals.

“It was kind of do or die, and we had to perform perfectly,” Enders said.

After Enders was knocked off the top spot in qualifying in the last pairing in the last round Saturday, Enders added to her success at LVMS and took another step toward winning another championship.

Enders defeated Greg Anderson in the Pro Stock final (6.557 seconds at 208.23 mph) to earn her 10th win at LVMS on Sunday and extend her points lead to 114 over Anderson.

“It was a tremendous day,” Enders, the five-time Pro Stock champion, said. “Vegas is always great to us, and we knew coming in that it was working in our favor. But you still got to put your head down and go to work. It’s stressful. It’s antagonizing. It’s all kinds of things. But the biggest lesson this weekend is about just trying to stay positive through all the negativity.”

Under the glow from the desert sunset, Enders, Top Fuel’s Mike Salinas and Funny Car’s Robert Hight were the fastest in their respective classes to take home the golden Wally Trophy in the second-to-last race of the NHRA season.

Salinas (3.673, 333.16) defeated Justin Ashley, and Hight (3.851, 326.79) defeated Bob Tasca III in their finals.

Enders became the winningest female driver in all of motor sports after picking up her 47th career victory at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals earlier this month.

Hight entered the weekend in a self-described “must-win” situation after he qualified third at Texas earlier this month but was eliminated after the first round. With the win, Hight turned a 69-point deficit entering the weekend to a 17-point deficit behind leader Matt Hagan, with second-place Tasca 15 points behind.

“We’re here, and we have to make the best of it,” Hight said. “We’ve got to perform. Those guys are going to be right there. More than likely, it’s going to go down to the final round (the season finale) at Pomona to win a championship. It doesn’t get more dramatic than that.”

Hight fended off Blake Alexander in the semifinals before outrunning Tasca.

“That’s a team you want to beat,” Hight said of Tasca. “Some guys you want to beat more than others. You try a little extra, push a little extra. That goes for our crew chief and myself. That’s a great running car. He’s driving good. We’ve got to do it one more weekend.”

Salinas had to beat out 12th-place qualifier Josh Hart in the semifinals and sixth-place qualifier Ashley in the finals.

“We’ve had some real special things (the car) has been doing,” Salinas said. “It has shown signs of greatness, but the consistency has been evading us. As we’re trying to get more consistent, today is the best day we’ve had all year. The car is showing amazing signs.”

The NHRA season concludes Nov. 9-12 at Pomona, California, where points-and-a-half are on the line.

Steve Torrence has regained the Top Fuel lead with a 15-point advantage over Doug Kalitta and a 34-point edge over former leader Leah Pruett, who was eliminated by Hart in the first round Sunday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.