NHRA ticket prices reduced

The National Hot Rod Association and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday a plan to offer reduced ticket prices for next month’s Summit Racing.com NHRA Nationals.

The National Hot Rod Association and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday a plan to offer reduced ticket prices for next month’s Summit Racing.com NHRA Nationals.

For two weeks beginning Monday, general admission tickets can be purchased for $19 for any day of the event, which runs from April 3 to 5. The price includes pit access.

Regular general admission prices are $32 for April 3, $51 for April 4 and $55 for April 5.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to offer the discount, and it can introduce new people to drag racing,” speedway president Chris Powell said. “It’s also a nod to the state of our economy and will provide an entertainment outlet for some who might not be able to afford to come otherwise.”

Call 644-4444 for more information or to order tickets.

• DRAG RACING — Noise abatement issues at Auto Club Dragway in Fontana, Calif., forced the NHRA to move the track’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional race to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The event for Sportsman racers — including Top Alcohol dragsters and funny cars — will take place April 10 to 12, the weekend following the first of two annual stops at Las Vegas by the NHRA Full Throttle Drag Racing Series.

The switch gives Las Vegas Motor Speedway two Division 7 events this year.

Chris Blair, the speedway’s vice president of racing operations, said the agreement for the April divisional is only for this year.

• MOTORCYCLES — Chris Clark of Las Vegas is starting a professional motorcycle racing career this week on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Clark, 18, is competing in the AMA Pro SuperSport division of the AMA Daytona 200, which is part of Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Among other Southern Nevadans competing at Daytona this week are Miguel Duhamel and Jason DiSalvo in Pro Daytona SportBike and Matt Mladin in Pro American SuperBike.

• IMCA MODIFIEDS — Brad Pounds won Saturday’s 30-lap IMCA Modifieds feature race at Mohave Valley Raceway in Arizona, and Mark Allison clinched the Winter Days of Thunder Series title.

Contact reporter Jeff Wolf at jwolf@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0247.