Salinas, Capps steal top NHRA qualifying spots at LVMS

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Mike Salinas drives in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals drag races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

Mike Salinas, Ron Capps and Aaron Stanfield earned the No. 1 starting spots for Sunday’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals after four rounds of qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Salinas grabbed the Top Fuel pole on his last run Saturday, posting a sizzling elapsed time of 3.722 to edge Brittany Force (3.735), Friday’s pacesetter Leah Pruett (3.741) and Justin Ashley (3.748).

Capps raced to his second No. 1 spot of the season in Funny Car with a 3.822 effort on his final trip down the Strip to steal the pole away from Friday’s fast qualifier John Force (3.887).

Stanfield, who set fast time of 6.673 on Friday, held onto the top spot in Pro Stock after the third and fourth qualifying rounds and will be the man to beat in Sunday’s final eliminations starting at noon.