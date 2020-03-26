54°F
Motor Sports

Sam Boyd Stadium Supercross race canceled by virus threat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 10:46 am
 

Another major event on the Las Vegas motorsports calendar has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Supercross Futures scheduled April 25 and 26 was called off Thursday. The Las Vegas Supercross stop annually attracts a crowd in excess of 30,000 to Sam Boyd Stadium.

Full refunds on tickets and charges purchased through or charged by phone through UNLVtickets.com will be issued to the credit card used for purchase. Those who purchased tickets elsewhere should contact those points of purchase directly. Any additional questions should be directed to customer.service@unlvtickets.com.

The Supercross race joins the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals scheduled April 3 to 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the list of local motorsports events canceled by the virus threat.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

