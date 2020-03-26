Sam Boyd Stadium Supercross race canceled by virus threat

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Supercross Futures scheduled April 25 and 26 at Sam Boyd Stadium has been canceled.

Supercross riders, including Vince Friese (64) of Cape Girardeau, Mo., make a test run at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, ahead of the Monster Energy Cup All-Star race on Saturday. Riders will be competing for a $1 million prize, the largest purse in motorcycle racing. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another major event on the Las Vegas motorsports calendar has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Supercross Futures scheduled April 25 and 26 was called off Thursday. The Las Vegas Supercross stop annually attracts a crowd in excess of 30,000 to Sam Boyd Stadium.

Full refunds on tickets and charges purchased through or charged by phone through UNLVtickets.com will be issued to the credit card used for purchase. Those who purchased tickets elsewhere should contact those points of purchase directly. Any additional questions should be directed to customer.service@unlvtickets.com.

The Supercross race joins the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals scheduled April 3 to 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the list of local motorsports events canceled by the virus threat.

