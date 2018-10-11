Supercross riders trying to strike it rich again at Sam Boyd

The world’s best Supercross riders will be chasing a $1 million bonus in the Monster Energy Cup at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday night.

Marvin Musquin (25), of Florida, salutes the crowd after winning the 450SX second heat during the Monster Energy Supercross season final at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Marvin Musquin (25), of Florida, does an interview after winning the 450SX second heat during the Monster Energy Supercross season final at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Simple concept, difficult to achieve.

That was the idea behind the Monster Energy Cup, the de facto AMA Supercross all-star race which returns to Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday night: That any rider who could sweep three main events would ride away with a $1 million bonus.

With that much money on the line, one would think a guy would almost have to set himself on fire, a la Nicolas Cage in “Ghost Rider,” to ride away with the bonus.

But Ryan Villopoto won the million in 2011, the first year it was offered. Marvin Musquin did it again last year.

Difficult to achieve?

Perhaps.

Impossible to achieve?

No. Not at all.

Musquin, who nearly won the Supercross season championship here in May, will be back seeking another million-dollar payday. Others expected to compete in the invitation only event include reigning Supercross champion Justin Anderson and former Monster Energy Cup winners Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia.

The million-dollar chasers will, as usual, encounter a course laden with special features. These include dual arches that rise from the stadium floor into what are normally the end zone seats for football games and a 75-mph run down “Thunder Alley” which takes riders from the parking lot and paddock area outside the stadium back inside at the scoreboard end.

“The Monster Energy Cup is always the place where we try to outdo ourselves, from the highest start in history to building sections of the track that traverse into the stands,” said track superintendent Dave Prater. “We’re always trying to push the limits of track design. We had a great 2018 Supercross season showcasing these athletes and this is our time of year where we can have fun and do never-before type things.”

Green, white, checkered

— Here are your Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring champions for 2018 (all but one, anyway): NASCAR Super Late Models, Jimmy Parker Jr.; NASCAR Bombers, Vinny Raucci Jr.; NASCAR Modifieds, Doug Hamm; NASCAR Super Stocks; Sam Jacks; USLCI Legend Cars, Jaron Giannini; USLCI Thunder Cars, Chris Bosley; USLCI Bandolero Bandits, Landon Gresser; Skid Plate Cars, Cindy Clark. The Jr. Late Models championship will be decided Oct. 19 and 20 at the season-ending Senator’s Cup Fall Classic.

Nine of the 10 season champions have been crowned at The Bullring at LVMS, and here's a look at the final points standings for those divisions. It was a great season of racing at the LVMS short track! https://t.co/DLEbtJEIjt pic.twitter.com/aF0ifFeM5F — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) October 9, 2018

— Jimmie Johnson’s affinity for road bicycling is well known — when he’s racing in Las Vegas, he likes to ride loops around the outskirts of Henderson. So when Johnson crashed on the last lap on the Charlotte “Roval” taking himself and Martin Truex Jr. out of contention for the win, Truex’s crew suggested Johnson buy them road bikes to make amends. The seven-time Cup Series champion responded by leaving 12 kids’ bicycles with training wheels at Truex Jr.’s hauler, and everybody had a good laugh.

Well… @colepearn suggested I could buy some road bikes to ease the team’s pain from last weekend. After some careful thought and consideration, I went shopping. 😜 pic.twitter.com/663ryIqxMf — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) October 7, 2018

— They say winning the Daytona 500 changes a driver’s life forever. They didn’t say in what way. Jamie McMurray and Trevor Bayne, who won the 500 in 2010 and 2011, respectively, do not have NASCAR Cup Series rides for 2019. Another thing they say: How quickly they forget.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.