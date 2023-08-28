What will Las Vegas Grand Prix be like? Steve Carell has some thoughts

“The Office” star Steve Carell gave a British news outlet his prediction for the atmosphere at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Steve Carell arrives at the world premiere of "Vice" on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Steve Carell gave his predictions of what Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like in an interview with British news outlet Sky Sports on Sunday.

The star of “The Office” attended F1’s Dutch Grand Prix, where he told Sky Sports he thought the Las Vegas Grand Prix would have a “different atmosphere” than the race in the Netherlands.

“Everyone will be losing money gambling while the race happens,” Carell told Sky Sports. “There will be slot machines in every seat. It’s going to be a very different vibe.”

“WOW that camera is close.” Steve Carell being interviewed before a race: A+ content. pic.twitter.com/MqBd5jH7Sv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 27, 2023

Still, Carell said he believes the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be an exhilarating experience.

“I’m sure it’s going to be incredible and exciting, and I know Las Vegas is excited to have them,” Carell said.