Mountain West fires back at Pac-12 in latest court filing

The Mountain West accused the Pac-12 of breach of contract and fraud in the latest court filing in the ongoing legal battle between the two collegiate conferences.

PBR star follows in father’s footsteps as circuit comes to T-Mobile Arena

Former NBA player in court after indictment: ‘He has a serious gambling problem’

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks with the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Circa Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mountain West filed a response and counterclaims in a California court Thursday, the league’s latest salvo in an ongoing legal dispute with five departing schools and the Pac-12.

It comes just weeks after the Mountain West’s motion to dismiss the Pac-12’s lawsuit over so-called poaching fees was denied by Susan van Keulen, a judge in the Northern District of California.

In the filing, a countersuit includes charges of breach of contract and fraud.

The Mountain West is seeking to “enforce the contractual terms that the Pac-12 freely negotiated, executed, and now seeks to avoid,” the league said in a statement. “Our counterclaims seek a declaratory judgment that the Termination Fees at issue are valid, lawful, and enforceable. We also assert affirmative claims against the Pac-12 for breach of contract, promissory fraud, tortious interference with contract, and unjust enrichment.”

The filing and statement mark a decidedly more aggressive tone from the Mountain West in the ongoing battle.

“The Mountain West is committed to protecting our student-athletes and dedicated member institutions and remains steadfast in defending itself and its positions,” the conference’s statement said. “While we are focused on moving forward, there must be accountability and fairness for all parties involved.”

The Pac-12 first filed suit in September 2024, challenging the imposition of fees on Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State and Fresno State for their decision to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12. The fees had been spelled out in a scheduling agreement that was signed when the Pac-12 was down to two teams (Oregon State and Washhington State) and scrambling to find football games.

The terms of the agreement don’t appear to be in dispute, but the Pac-12 claimed in its lawsuit the deal was unenforceable in part because it was signed under duress.

The Mountain West fired back in its latest filing, claiming the Pac-12 entered the agreement “with eyes wide open.”

“They knew the market realities of realignment,” the Mountain West’s filing said. “The Pac-12 understood that the Pac-12’s potential selective recruitment of (Mountain West conference) members posed a foreseeable and material risk to the MWC and its members, including the conference’s competitive position and long-term enterprise value, so the Pac-12 eagerly agreed — as part of an integrated bargain — to narrow, time-limited safeguards designed to price that very risk.”

A separate case is also pending in Colorado with Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State suing the Mountain West over the enforcement of exit fees spelled out in the league bylaws.

In addition to answering each of the Pac-12’s claims line-by-line, the Mountain West makes several strong allegations against the Pac-12 in its countersuit.

“The Pac-12 represented to the MWC that it would pay the termination fees,” the Mountain West’s filing said. “Those representations were false. The Pac-12 knew these representations were false when made because the Pac-12 intended to recruit fewer than all MWC teams and to refuse to pay the termination fees in that event by challenging (them) as unlawful and unenforceable.”

At issue is more than $150 million the Mountain West believes it is owed between the compensation from the Pac-12 and the five schools who have departed for the league.

A significant portion of that money was promised to UNLV in exchange for an agreement to stay in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.