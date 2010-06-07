MWC decides not to expand … for now

The Mountain West Conference decided to put off expansion for now, but left open the possibility of exploring it again.

Commissioner Craig Thompson said at a news conference today at Jackson, Wyo., that the league presidents considered remaining with the current nine members or expanding to 10, 12 or even 16 schools.

"Without getting into specific details, everything is on the table," Thompson said.

There was speculation the conference would invite Boise State, but Thompson acknowledged talk of other conferences considering expansion affected the Mountain West’s moves.

The Pacific-10 Conference is considering going up to 16 schools, and the same could occur with the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. Such moves could effectively end the Big 12 Conference, which could leave some of those schools left out of the mix –Â such as Colorado, Kansas and Kansas State — for the Mountain West to possibly pick up.

"Given the uncertainties in other leagues we felt it was best to see how things pan out before proceeding," UNLV president Neal Smatresk said in a text message.

There also is the chance the Mountain West could lose some members. Utah, in particular, has been linked to possible Pac-10 expansion.

"We’ve had members mentioned joining other leagues," Thompson said. "I think it’s all intertwined" in the presidents’ consideration.

Thompson said there was no schedule for when decisions could be made, but the presidents are prepared to move quickly.

"I think expansion is still very much alive," Thompson said. "We’re not going to dictate the timeline, but we’ll act accordingly. You could make a decision independent and separate, and that could be an outcome. You may be forced to act and react accordingly, but you can also set your own prerogative."

The Mountain West could have made such a decision during the presidents’ meeting in Jackson regarding Boise State, but chose not to — at least not yet. Thompson said he called Boise State president Bob Kustra this morning with the update. Boise State has long made known its desire to join the Mountain West.

"The Mountain West Conference’s decision not to expand is understandable at this time of uncertainty in intercollegiate athletics," Kustra said in a statement. "Boise State University remains an attractive school for its academics and athletics. Any future conference affiliation should support the long-term vision of the university. The most appropriate action at this juncture is to wait and see how the variables unfold. The opportunity has not been lost. Boise State will continue to grow, develop and excel as one of the premier institutions in the West, competing and partnering with the Western Athletic Conference schools to strengthen and enhance the WAC."

Though the MWC didn’t invite Boise State today, that still could occur. Boise State must notify the WAC by July 1 if it is going to leave in order to join the Mountain West in time for the 2011-12 academic year.

"The interest the board had in Boise State going into the meetings probably hasn’t changed going out to the meetings," Thompson said.

