Na heads into weekend on high note

Kevin Na still has some work to do to retain his title at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. But the Las Vegas resident appears to be finding his rhythm at TPC Summerlin.

Na finished with a 5-under-par 66 in Friday’s second round, two shots better than Thursday’s 68. He trails co-leaders Jonas Blixt and Brendon de Jonge by six shots, but it’s certainly not an insurmountable deficit to make up over 36 holes.

“Overall, 8 under is not too bad,” said Na, who is tied for 15th place with eight others at 134. “I feel like I left a few out there (Friday), but on this course it’s easy to do.”

Na has gotten off to slow starts in each round before getting hot. On Friday, he made the turn at 1 under for the round, then carded birdies at Nos. 10 and 11. He finished with birdies at Nos. 16 and 18.

“I got behind the eight ball, but I finished nicely and got myself back in it,” Na said.

Henderson resident Nick Watney is tied for sixth at 10 under, and former Bonanza High School star Scott Piercy is tied for 11th at 9 under.

■ LUNDE MAKES CUT – Former UNLV player Bill Lunde also got hot late in the second round and shot a 2-under 69 that put him at 6-under 136.

An eagle at the par-5 No. 9, Lunde’s finishing hole, gave him some breathing room as the cut came at 4 under.

Lunde is trying to retain his PGA Tour card. He is No. 157 on the money list, about $241,000 behind No. 125 David Mathis. The top 125 on the money list are exempt.

Also making the cut was former Rebel Chad Campbell, who shot 65 – after a first-round 73 – to get to 4 under.

■ CHARLEY MISSES CUT – Former UNLV player Charley Hoffman missed the cut, finishing at 1 under. Other notables missing the cut were Charles Howell III (3 under), Chris DiMarco (3 under) and Casey Martin (3 over).

■ LOW ROUND – John Daly and Daniel Summerhays each shot 8-under 63 for Friday’s low round.

Daly, four shots off the lead at 10 under, had an eagle at the par-5 ninth and birdies at Nos. 16 and 18.

“If you can make some putts, you can play really well,” Daly said. “The greens are rolling really good, and this course gives you a lot more opportunities than most courses.”

Contact reporter Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow him on Twitter: @stevecarprj.