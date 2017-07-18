Nashville Predators sign F Aberg

Predators sign F Aberg to two-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed forward Pontus Aberg to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth $1.3 million for Aberg, who will make $650,000 in each of the next two seasons.

The 23-year-old Aberg appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2016-17 for Nashville, registering one goal and one assist. He added two goals and three assists in the postseason as the Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Aberg was a second-round pick of Nashville in the 2012 draft. He had 31 goals last season with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.