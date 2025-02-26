National Rugby League returns to Allegiant Stadium

The Canberra Raiders will meet the New Zealand Warriors in one of two National Rugby League matches at Allegiant Stadium.

A Sea Eagles fan celebrates a try during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Some of the world’s best rugby players will take the Allegiant Stadium field Saturday for Rugby League Las Vegas.

Australia’s National Rugby League will be making its second appearance in Las Vegas, with the NRL Premiership season kicking off with the Canberra Raiders vs. the New Zealand Warriors at 4 p.m. The second game matches the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks at 8:30.

Also, a UK Super League match between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will take place at 1:30 p.m., along with a women’s exhibition match between the Australian Jilaroos and England team at 6.

NRL players participate on offense and defense. Each roster has 17 players, with 13 on the field and four substitutes.

The NRL began a five-year deal last year with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to host matches in Las Vegas, hoping to grow the sport’s popularity in the U.S.

“It’s a long-term goal to take Rugby League to a global audience,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. “Playing in Las Vegas offers that said opportunity.”

Last year’s event at Allegiant Stadium saw a ticketed crowd of 31,927, with 74 percent of attendees from out of town, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. Tickets were purchased from fans from 31 countries and almost all 50 U.S. states, Abdo said.

Ticket sales for this year are already in the 40,000 range, Abdo said. Close to 20,000 Australians, nearly 10,000 fans from the United Kingdom and thousands more are expected to make the trip to Las Vegas, Abdo said.

The Raiders-Warriors match will be televised on Fox, which Abdo hopes translates into attracting more fans.

The NRL has a week full of events planned before Saturday’s matches. The festivities kick off Wednesday with the NRL fan hub opening at Resorts World, followed by events at Fremont Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The fans fest is a massive part for us on Fremont Street, because everyone who has traveled kind of gathers around in one place and gets to meet the teams,” Abdo said. “It will have a real international flavor.”

There also will be two international rugby matches and the Las Vegas Nines competition featuring dozens of men’s and women’s community teams. Those matches will take place Thursday and Friday at Silver Bowl Park.

The NRL also will host a combine Friday and Saturday, with 25 male and 25 female participants from the U.S. trying to make an Australian team.

“Huge interest with our clubs to engage with those athletes who might be offered a contract,” Abdo said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.