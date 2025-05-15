National Rugby League to begin 2026 season at Allegiant Stadium

The National Rugby League will kick off its 2026 season Feb. 28 at Allegiant Stadium with two NRL matches and one featuring two teams from Britain’s top league.

A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tickets to next year’s National Rugby League games at Allegiant Stadium will go on sale next month.

Returning to Las Vegas for its third year, the NRL, Australia’s premier rugby league, will kick off its 2026 season Feb. 28 with two matches featuring four teams, along with a Super League game featuring two teams from Britain’s top league.

The two NRL matches will see the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs against the St. George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights against the North Queensland Cowboys. Hull KR will meet Leeds in the Super League match.

“Las Vegas has become a bucket-list item for not only NRL and Super League fans but for fans of world-class sport and entertainment,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement. “We’ve worked with our partners to create affordable travel packages for fans who want to take advantage of a once in a lifetime trip with family and friends.”

Tickets will go on sale June 5 via Ticketmaster.

In 2024, the matches drew a crowd of 31,927 at Allegiant Stadium, with 74 percent of fans traveling from outside of Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. Actual attendance figures for the matches have yet to be released.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority entered into a four-year sponsorship agreement with the NRL to host games at Allegiant Stadium annually through 2028.

