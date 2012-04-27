Nationals call up Las Vegas High product Harper

Bryce Harper tends to do things ahead of schedule, so it should surprise no one the Las Vegas wunderkind is already heading to the major leagues.

The 19-year-old outfielder, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, will be recalled by the Washington Nationals from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Widely regarded as baseball’s top prospect, Harper will meet the Nationals in Los Angeles, where they are playing the Dodgers, and take the roster spot of third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who is going on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

“Suffice it to say, this isn’t the coming-out party for Bryce that we had in mind,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday on a conference call with reporters. “This isn’t the optimal situation developmentally.”

Harper skipped his final year at Las Vegas High School, earned his GED, then played on season of junior college baseball at the College of Southern Nevada to become eligible for the draft to get a head-start on his professional career. He signed a five-year, $9.9 million contract, including $6.5 million in signing bonuses, with the Nationals in August 2010.

Rizzo has stated repeatedly that he thinks all young players should spend time at each level of the minors before moving to the big leagues. So while Nationals manager Davey Johnson wanted Rizzo to consider letting Harper skip Triple A, the team sent him to Syracuse after he hit .286 in spring training this year.

But with their top two hitters – Zimmerman and left fielder Michael Morse, who’s been out all season with a problematic back muscle – sidelined by injuries, the team decided to bring up Harper now.

“We still have a very good and committed developmental plan for Bryce in place. I still believe very passionately in the plan, and am committed to it. But it was expedited by the circumstances,” Rizzo said. “We felt that we needed to bring in an impactful, left-handed bat that could play the corner outfield.”

Rizzo headed to Rochester, N.Y., this week to watch Harper play in three games for Syracuse – and liked what he saw, including how Harper fared in the field.

Harper played primarily catcher in college, but the Nationals immediately shifted him to right field when they drafted him. They also wanted him to play some center field at Syracuse, because that’s a spot where Washington needs help.

“He’s swinging the bat extremely well right now, and looked comfortable in left field,” Rizzo said.

Asked whether Harper would start for Washington on Saturday, Rizzo wouldn’t answer directly, saying that’s a question for Johnson.

But Rizzo did say: “We didn’t bring Bryce up there to sit on the bench. He’s going to get everyday reps and get ample at-bats.”

The GM wouldn’t weigh in on whether Harper necessarily will stay up in the majors, even after Zimmerman returns, or is definitely going to go back to the minors.

“This is a very confident person, and we expect him to do well in the major leagues,” Rizzo said. “He’s the type of guy who will handle anything that is thrown at him and will be the better for it.”

The Nationals were an National League-leading 14-5 heading into their game at the Dodgers on Friday night. That’s thanks mainly to outstanding starting pitching; the offense has been inconsistent.

Cleanup hitter Morse isn’t expected back for weeks. The No. 3 hitter, Zimmerman could return as soon as May 6, Rizzo said, because his stint on the DL is backdated.

“We don’t think it’s a debilitating injury,” Rizzo said, “but it takes time to heal.”