NBA Summer League Day 7: Hornets shut down No. 2 draft pick

After playing in three games in the Summer League and two at the California Classic, the Charlotte Hornets decided they have seen enough of Brandon Miller.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller sits on the bench in his street clothes during an NBA Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Charlotte Hornets announced on Thursday that Miller would no longer be playing during the remainder of Summer League. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 7

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Friday to Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass

Thursday’s scores

Cleveland 87, Chicago 83

Atlanta 99, Philadelphia 98

Brooklyn 99, Toronto 94

Miami 91, Milwaukee 72

Houston 118, Golden State 101

New Orleans 89, Charlotte 83

Portland 88, Orlando 71

Sacramento 93, Minnesota 80

Friday’s schedule

Oklahoma City vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Boston vs. New York, 3:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Dallas vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Miami vs. Denver, 5:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

San Antonio vs. Detroit, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Utah vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Memphis vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. Thomas & Mack, ESPN

No. 2 pick Miller finished for Summer League

Before their game against New Orleans, the Hornets announced they were shutting down forward Brandon Miller for the remainder of Summer League. The team announced it was a coaching decision.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Alabama, averaged 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 30.5 minutes played in each of the Hornets’ three previous Summer League games.

He played in both of the Hornets’ Summer League games at the California Classic in Sacramento, where he averaged 12 points.

Stars of the day

Jaden Springer, Philadelphia 76ers guard

There’s not much more Philadelphia could ask from its 2021 first-round draft pick. Springer scored 29 points on a 50 percent shooting effort as the 76ers came up one point short to the Atlanta Hawks.

Springer made all 11 of his free throws and knocked down four 3-pointers. The 2023 G League Finals MVP entered Thursday second in the Summer League in scoring with 26 points per game.

Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat center

The former Centennial standout continues to make an impact at Summer League. Robinson scored 25 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Heat past Milwaukee.

Robinson entered the day third in scoring at the Summer League, averaging 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games. At this rate, Robinson could find himself worthy of the standard contract he signed with the Heat earlier this month.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets forward

The Rockets could make a case for having the best young core in the NBA with the scoring potential they’ve shown in Summer League. On Thursday, it was Whitmore leading the way with 26 points while making 11 of 21 shots to put the Rockets past the Warriors.

Whitmore, the No. 20 pick at this year’s draft out of Villanova, added eight steals and five rebounds. With Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Trevor Hudgins, the Rockets could have a bright future.

Faces in the crowd

If anyone at Thursday’s Summer League action lost track of the time, they were in luck as rapper Flavor Flav was on site for the seventh day of the event.

He was sitting on the baseline at Cox Pavilion donning a New York Knicks Willis Reed jersey, a white hat and sunglasses, and his usual chain around his neck with a large clock that featured a photo of boxing legend Muhammad Ali as he watched the Miami Heat put away the Milwaukee Bucks.

Flavor Flav wasn’t the only rapper in attendance. Over at the Thomas & Mack, rapper Polo G stopped by to watch Cleveland and Chicago in the day’s first game.

Four-time NBA All-Star and Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, a star of the 2017 Summer League, enjoyed his Cavaliers teammates holding off the Bulls to start the day with the win.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard made a return visit to the Cox Pavilion to see his former player Kobe Bufkin hit a runner with 14 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner for Atlanta over Philadelphia.

New Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse and team president Daryl Morey also enjoyed the thriller between their 76ers and the Hawks, as a desperation heave at the buzzer for the 76ers came up just short.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram watched as New Orleans kept Charlotte off the scoreboard for the first seven minutes of the team’s game and allow just five first-quarter points.

