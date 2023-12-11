Netflix to return to Las Vegas for exhibition featuring tennis stars

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face off next year in a Las Vegas exhibition match for Netflix’s second live sports event.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, right, greets compatriot Carlos Alcaraz after defeating him in the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Nadal, a 22-time men’s Grand Slam singles champion, and Alcaraz, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, will meet during the Netflix Slam scheduled for noon March 3 at Michelob Ultra Arena, Netflix announced Monday.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal said in a statement. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

The stream will be a dual broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets, as Nadal and Alcaraz hail from Spain.

Additional players and matchups for the event will be announced at a later date.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, who has two Grand Slam titles. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”

Las Vegas was also home to Netflix’s first live sports event, the Netflix Cup golf match that took place last month at Wynn Golf Course during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix week.

Tickets for the Netflix Slam will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on axs.com and start at $88.

