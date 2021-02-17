Nevada fishing report — Feb. 24, 2021

High winds have kept many anglers off Lake Mead. Reports of black bass action are coming in from Boulder Basin’s northwest area.

Lake Mead — Boaters are finding the best action for striped bass, mostly throughout the Las Vegas Bay area in about 60 feet of water. Sixteen- to 18-inch fish are taking anchovies and shad. Shore anglers report success with smaller fish when using jigs and crankbaits. Black bass anglers are having luck in coves near Callville Bay and Temple Bar. Fish are coming into the shallows ahead of spawning season. Corn is the go-to bait for catfish. The afternoon bite is strongest for 3- to 4-pound fish.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout show a preference for Mice Tails and Rooster Tails. Fish are feeding in the early mornings and late afternoons. River anglers are catching striped bass up to 20 pounds just south of Willow Beach. Swimbaits in trout patterns are working from shore and for trollers. Anglers are seeing an increase in black bass catches. Telephone Cove and the coves just north of Cottonwood Basin are hot spots for fish up to 3 pounds. Soft plastics and pencil poppers are popular lure choices.

Laughlin — The Casino Row striper bite is strong. Trout-pattern swimbaits are landing fish up to 15 pounds. Rainbow trout are cruising shorelines just south of there, and anglers are having success with Power Eggs, worms and spinners. The black bass bite is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as the fish relocate to nesting sites.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout were stocked this week at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial park ponds and Beatty Pond. Fish take worms, mealworms and spinning lures. Catfish have taken night crawlers at Sunset Park.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Low overnight temperatures are resulting in thin ice along the shorelines and on other reservoir portions. Action has been good for anglers fishing off the dams. Rainbow trout are in good condition following ice-off. Kayakers have reeled in fish as large as 20 inches. Fishing will continue to improve as the water gets warmer.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The ice is melting. Verify conditions before heading out on the ice. Anglers have been catching 10- to 12-inch rainbows with lures and trout baits. Green and orange PowerBait, marshmallows and night crawlers have been effective. The campgrounds and all facilities are open.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is ice free, but angler activity has been light. Trout are taking orange and green PowerBait. Spinners and spoons also are good options. The campgrounds and all facilities are open.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-anglereducation to register for virtual angling workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife