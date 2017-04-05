Julia Mueller, 28, fishery biologist for the Lake Mead National Recreation area, stores a razorback sucker fish after untangling it from a net on Lake Mohave outside of Las Vegas on March 16. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are active throughout the lake. They are feeding on threadfin and gizzard shad. Bait fish are catchable in Las Vegas Bay. Schools of shad frenzies are visible from boats. Striped bass will be nearby. Black bass are spawning. Other warm water fish, like crappie, are active in the Overton closer to sunset.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass are hammering baits near Willow Beach. Boaters are catching double-digit stripers with anchovies and swimbaits. PowerBait, flies and hardware will all catch stripers. If chartreuse PowerBait doesn’t catch the trout’s attention, swap out colors until you find the right one. Rainbow is generally a good option.

LAUGHLIN — Trout fishing remains good from Casino Row to the marshes. Look for stocked rainbows and black bass near vegetation. Trout will also hold in seams where fast water and slow water meet. Look for the fish feeding on insects near the top. That is when your favorite top-water lure will be a good choice. Anchovy pieces are fooling striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Trout action remains slow at most of the ponds but should improve as temperatures begin to warm again. Bluegill and bass action should jumpstart following the spawn. Cold Creek Pond provided anglers with good action over the weekend. PowerBait, small lures and flies all caught fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Reports are few but word is that fishing has been good during the past week. The fish are taking night crawlers over PowerBait. Anglers also are catching fish on spoons and spinning lures, as well as flies. Effective patterns include Woolly Buggers and Montana Nymphs.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been fantastic, according to Ranger Ben Johnson. The fish are taking almost everything from spinners to flies and a variety of traditional baits. With the Nevada Department of Wildlife making three trout plants in recent weeks, the reservoir is full of more than just water. The water clarity is much improved, and the campgrounds are open with most of the facilities available.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full and fishing has been very good. Scrappy rainbow trout are taking lures, flies and various baits. Water clarity has improved and most anglers are leaving with their limit of fish.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — NDOW will host a catch-and-release fishing pond at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo April 13–16 in Logandale. Children 12 years of age an under can try their hand at catching rainbow trout. There is no charge for participating in the fishing venue.