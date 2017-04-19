Nevada Fishing Report

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

LAKE MEAD — All warm-water species are active. The big news this spring is crappie. After several years on the slow end, the slab-sized sunfish has provided anglers with good action in the Overton Arm. Small jigs in white or silver colorations and small crankbaits will catch the fish. Striped bass are pursuing shad near 33-Hole and along the east side of Boulder Basin. Government Wash has provided shoreline anglers with good fishing for stripers, some in the 5-pound class. Bass still are spawning, so catch-and-release fishing is encouraged.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass are active at the north and south ends of the lake. Some lucky boaters have reeled in fish as large as 18 pounds with anchovies in deep water. Though black bass are spawning in the shallows, anglers are finding many beds already are vacant. Fishermen recently have been finding the fish in shaded areas of coves and along weed beds. With weekly trout plants on tap, the fish have made their way downstream from Willow Beach.

LAUGHLIN — Anchovies are catching catfish and stripers from Casino Row to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Try PowerBait and Li’l Jake lures for trout from Davis Camp downstream toward Big Bend. Look for bluegill and redear sunfish in warm backwaters and shallow coves with vegetation.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Seasonal channel catfish plants by the Nevada Department of Wildlife are slated to begin this week at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Boulder City and Hafen park ponds. Trout action has been hit or miss this past week but should be good at Cold Creek. The pond received a load of trout following a catch-and-release children’s fishing event at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has picked up this past week. Anglers are catching rainbow trout. In addition to PowerBait in its varieties, anglers can fool the fish with Mepp’s and Panther Martin-style spinners, Li’l Jakes and Super Dupers or Rooster Tails. Fly-fishing can be productive. One fly-fisher caught multiple fish between 15 and 18 inches while fishing at Dacey Reservoir. Temperatures are warming, and the campground was near capacity over Easter weekend.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Spring fishing is in its prime at this Lincoln County reservoir. Anglers are catching fish with PowerBait in a variety of colors. Hardware anglers are doing well with small spinners, and fly-fishers are catching fish with olive-colored Woolly Buggers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action for rainbow trout has been good. The fish are taking PowerBait in orange or green colorations, night crawlers and flies. Crappie and bass should improve going into May.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The NDOW will partner with the City of Las Vegas on Saturday for the annual Councilman Ricky Barlow Fishing Derby at Lorenzi Park. The event is free for school-age youth and their mentors. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Loaner rods and reels will be available for checkout. Call 702-229-5443 for more information.