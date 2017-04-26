Nevada Fishing Report

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

LAKE MEAD — Callville Bay has been a great launch spot for anglers looking to catch catfish and black bass. Boaters have found good fishing in the mornings and evenings. Soft plastics and spinner baits hooked fish over the weekend. The spawning season should be slowing, but anglers still are finding bedded fish. The timely release of bedded fish will help fish numbers. Gizzard shad are active around Boulder Basin and serve well as striper bait. Anglers are finding them around Boulder Beach and Hemenway Harbor, but don’t overlook Vegas Wash.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass action is great at Willow Beach and in nearby coves. Anglers are catching the fish with anchovies, plastic worms and swimbaits. Black bass are hiding and still might be spawning in the shallow water of coves with vegetation. Catfish also are in these coves feeding on worms and anchovies. Fishing is possible from boat and the shoreline.

LAUGHLIN — Striper action has been good below Davis Dam. The fish are taking anchovies and top-water lures. Boaters and shore anglers alike are finding success. Trout still are holding in the areas downriver from Casino Row and are hitting best on night crawlers. Trout also can be caught with bright-colored PowerBait and a variety of hardware. Mepp’s and Panther Martin spinners can be productive, along with Super Dupers, Li’l Jakes and Rooster Tails.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has begun its seasonal catfish plants. The fish were planted in ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Hafen park ponds. Catfish generally will take night crawlers, hot dog slices and commercial stink baits. Bluegill and bass action has shown signs of improving. One lucky angler pulled in a 4-pound bass at Floyd Lamb Park. Anglers are reminded to dispose of unwanted fishing line in recycling bins or trash cans.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has been excellent this week despite afternoon winds. Purple and black Woolly Buggers have been productive at Hay Meadow Reservoir. So too have zebra midges in red and black. One fly-angler caught a 14.5-inch crappie off the dam at Hay Meadow. Crappie also have starting hitting well at Cold Springs.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Most anglers are finding success with the usual green and orange PowerBait and Power Eggs and nuggets. Fly-fishers found good fishing for trout and bass over the weekend. The fly of choice was a Woolly Bugger in brown or black.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action has picked up this past week, with anglers catching trout, bass and crappie using a variety of baits and lures. Fly-fishers have fared well using small Woolly Buggers in dark colorations. Mornings have been the best time to fish due to high afternoon winds.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold its annual Carp Rodeo at Pahranagat NWR located off of Highway 93 south of Alamo. This free event is for people of all ages and includes a selection of fun activities. The NDOW will provide loaner rods and reels at no charge. Call 775-725-3417 for more information.