Nevada Fishing Report

(Doug Nielsen/Special to the Review-Journal)

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass are keeping fishermen busy. The best fishing is taking place in the early mornings and around sunset. Black bass are taking soft plastics fished on a drop shot, crankbaits and some top-water baits. Look for the fish in coves with vegetation and other structure, along the edge of deep water and near drop-offs. Stocked rainbows at Willow Beach generally will take Rooster Tails, Panther Martins and other spinners. Hardware users also might consider Li’l Jakes or Super Dupers. PowerBait fished on Carolina rigs also will catch the fish. Trout imitations and other swimbaits will take striped bass.

LAUGHLIN — Catfish are active and being caught in the marshes below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anglers are using anchovies and chicken livers. Striped bass in deeper waters are biting on anchovies and swimbaits. Trout still are catchable, but they won’t be found in big schools. Look in eddies and along the seams between fast water and slow. The limit is five trout on the river.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing has been hit and miss. Persistent winds have made fishing difficult and slowed the bite. Anglers have reeled in large carp in recent days at Floyd Lamb Park, and bluegill are starting to take live mealworms. For bluegill, go with small hooks, probably no larger than a No. 14. For catfish, use larger hooks, perhaps Nos. 6 or 4, and commercial catfish baits, stink baits, night crawlers or chicken liver.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — With the arrival of warmer air temperatures, the water temperatures are following suit. Fishing has picked up, though afternoon winds continue to make it difficult. If planning to fish from a float tube of other small craft, pay attention to the winds and be prepared to get off the water when the wind comes up. This generally happens around mid-morning on these shallow reservoirs. Crappie and bass have started hitting lures as they complete their spawn. Dacey is artificial lures only. Those caught using baits will face legal action. Special regulations are in place for black bass on all reservoirs until June 30.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Action has been good for rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Bait fishermen have done well with night crawlers, while those throwing lures also caught fish but wouldn’t share their secret. Special bass regulations for catch-and-release is in effect until June 30. Water conditions are good, and aquatic weeds have not become a problem yet.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action for trout, bass and crappie has picked up, with bait anglers using night crawlers or PowerBait doing well off the dam. The water level is starting to drop, but the lake remains full and free of weeds.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The Las Vegas Family Fishing Club will hold its monthly meeting Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. This month, the group will learn about different types of rods and practice casting skills and also will have the chance to fish for catfish, trout and bluegill. A Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 and older. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.