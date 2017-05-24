Nevada Fishing Report

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

LAKE MEAD — With temperatures pushing 100 degrees, early mornings and late evenings have been the time to get out. Cut anchovies are catching catfish and striped bass all around the lake. Boat fishers are finding good action at cove entrances and in the Vegas Wash. Anglers are catching black bass along weedy shorelines outside of Callville Bay and Hemenway Harbor.

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass are becoming increasingly active, with most fish coming from coves south of Cottonwood Cove. Crankbaits and jerkbaits have been the ticket for fooling the fish. Anglers also are having success for striped bass around Willow Beach and Katherine Landing in the early mornings and late nights.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers fishing for black bass are catching fish from shore and boat alike. Plastic baits in pumpkin and pink colors are enticing largemouth and smallmouth bass. Anglers are catching striped bass with anchovies along Casino Row and catfish in the marshy areas north of Big Bend.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Late spring and early summer is the time for catfish and other warm-water species. Stocked catfish will take commercial stink baits, night crawlers, hot dog slices and pieces of smelly chicken liver. For bluegill, try night crawlers or mealworms on small hooks. Look for holdover rainbow trout in deep water where shade provides cooler water temperatures.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Anglers have found good fishing for largemouth bass, crappie and rainbow trout. Work the tule beds for largemouth bass. Olive or black Woolly Buggers and other leech patterns will catch the bass. Crappie will take small crankbaits, jigs and flies. Plump rainbows will take flies as well as prepared trout baits and naturals, such as night crawlers.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing is good at this Lincoln County reservoir. Rainbow, tiger and brown trout are taking small flies fished about 5 feet below the surface. Effective patterns include olive-colored Hare’s Ear nymphs and midges. Largemouth bass also are active and taking baits. Anglers have found good action for smallish crappie.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Crappie bass and rainbow trout are giving anglers something smile about. The trout have been taking Woolly Buggers and other streamer patterns in brown and green along with lures and prepared baits. Most of the fish are coming from within easy casting distance from shore, where they are feeding heavily on insects. The fish are biting in the early mornings and evenings. Patience is key.