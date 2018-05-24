Nevada fishing report

Eight-year-old Emma Polenske waits for fish to bite during a fishing derby held by the Las Vegas City Council at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Lake Mead — Memorial Day weekend is sure to be busy on the lake. Early mornings are a good time to avoid the crowd and hook a bass or catfish seeking forage. There are reports of striper boils in the Overton Arm. The Echo Bay area also is giving up largemouth bass. Swimbaits or a Whopper Plopper could fool the fish. Gizzard shad have been a good bait choice in the Las Vegas Bay area. Bluegill also are biting in coves around the lake, including Government Wash. A few anglers fishing from shore near the Hemenway Fishing Pier used anchovies to catch catfish.

Lake Mohave — Early morning has been a productive time to be on the water. Striped bass are active, and anglers have had success working Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits near coves. Willow Beach is offering quality striped bass to anglers with the patience to wait them out. On the south end of the reservoir, anglers are catching catfish and striped bass from shore at night with frozen anchovies.

Laughlin — Striped bass are hitting below Davis Dam. Shore and boat anglers are catching 1- to 3-pound stripers with anchovies fished on the bottom or while throwing a small trout swimbait. One fisherman caught a 10-pound striper just above Big Bend with a silver popper.

Urban ponds — With spring spawning activity coming to an end, fishing continues to improve at most of the ponds. Sunfish and bass are taking a variety of baits, such as mealworms, night crawlers and even corn. The Department of Wildlife planted catfish the week of May 14, and anglers are catching the fish with hotdog slices or chicken gizzards. Commercial stink baits or night crawlers fished near the bottom also will catch the fish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Rain and hail kept most people off the reservoirs last weekend. Some had success fishing for rainbow trout, largemouth bass and crappie.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Stormy weather made weekend fishing difficult, but anglers still found success for rainbow and tiger trout. The fish are taking a variety of lures. Mepp’s and Panther Martin spinners in gold colors have been effective. Bass and crappie are hitting night crawlers fished around tule beds.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Turbulent weather patterns have led to sporadic fishing conditions. This usually is a good time to catch trout, bass and crappie. Fly-fishermen usually do well using small, dark-colored Woolly Buggers or nymphs. Those using lures do well with Mepp’s spinners having red dots on the blade.

Free fishing — Nevada’s Free Fishing Day will be June 9. Related events will take place at Echo Canyon State Park in Lincoln County, Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas and Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City. For more information, call 702-486-5127 (extension 3503 or 3850) or visit ndow.org/fish/free_fishing_day/.