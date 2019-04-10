Nevada fishing report, April 10, 2019

Lake Mead — Bass action is good. Fish are hitting plastic baits in green and watermelon colors. Drop shot presentations are the key. Striped bass are taking anchovies fished from shore in Government Wash. Anglers also are catching the line sides while trolling shad and trout pattern swimbaits near Hemenway Harbor. Crappie fishing is good in the Overton Arm. Anglers are using drop shot rigs and shad swimbaits.

Lake Mohave — The lake is starting to produce good stripers. The best action is out of Willow Beach and above Davis Dam. Anchovies and jointed rainbow swimbaits are catching fish. Anglers are bringing in rainbow trout below Willow Beach on PowerBait, worms and Rooster Tails. Black bass are showing signs of spawning in brush-lined coves. Smallies are taking plastics and jigs in coves with vegetation.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout are hitting baits below Davis Dam and south through Casino Row, though seasonal trout plants have ended. Fish are taking Rooster Tails, PowerBait and worms. Black bass are biting on plastics and jerkbaits, and catfish are hitting anchovies and chicken livers below Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Channel catfish action has been good at Floyd Lamb and Sunset parks. With arrival of summerlike temperatures, trout fishing is ending. Still, determined anglers can catch trout with marshmallows and worms in the mornings. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will resume seasonal trout plants in the fall.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout fishing has been slow at Dacey and Adams-McGill reservoirs. Action has been better at Hay Meadow, where anglers are catching fish with PowerBait, spinners and flies.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The NDOW recently planted tiger and rainbow trout. Anglers are catching both from boats and the shoreline. Bait anglers are using worms with marshmallows, while fly-fishers are catching fish with brown and olive Woolly Buggers. Spin-fishers found success using Mepp’s lures, with red, white and yellow spots.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is full. Fishing for rainbow trout is picking up, with fish taking worms and a variety of PowerBait colors. Fly-fishermen have been doing well with Woolly Buggers in brown, black and olive colors.

Nevada Department of Wildlife