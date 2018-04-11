Nevada fishing report, April 11, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Reports are that action is good for smallmouth and largemouth bass throughout the lake. Anglers are finding prime spring fishing for crappie and black bass in and just outside the Overton Arm, and good fishing for striped bass at Government Wash and around Sand Island. The afternoons are proving to be a more productive fishing time and with the pending new moon, anglers can still find good fishing opportunities at night under a light or with a submersible light.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MEAD — Reports are that action is good for smallmouth and largemouth bass throughout the lake. Anglers are finding prime spring fishing for crappie and black bass in and just outside the Overton Arm, and good fishing for striped bass at Government Wash and around Sand Island. The afternoons are proving to be a more productive fishing time and with the pending new moon, anglers can still find good fishing opportunities at night under a light or with a submersible light.

LAKE MOHAVE — Smallmouth and largemouth bass have provided better action lately than stripers. Catfish are active in the coves, mostly at night, and anchovies are catching the fish. Sunfish have been taking night crawler pieces and small jigs in the backs of coves south of Cottonwood. Anglers are finding largemouth in the back of coves and smallmouth hanging on rocky shelves. Drop shot rigs have been effective along with watermelon-colored plastics and night crawlers.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers have found good fishing for stripers near Davis Dam and downstream near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies have been the top bait with various topwater lures working well from shore. Many of the fish are in the 1- to 3-pound range. With these smaller fish, a lighter setup with smaller hooks may be necessary to bring them in.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Seasonal catfish plants are scheduled to begin the week of April 16 at Sunset, Floyd Lamb, Veterans Memorial, Lorenzi and Hafen Park ponds. The warm water fish, such as bluegill and largemouth bass, should be starting their spawning cycle.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing action has picked up around the area this past week. One lucky angler caught and released more than 40 rainbow trout, but also caught a few largemouth bass while throwing a Rapala. Spoons and spinners have been catching fish at Haymeadow. Cold Springs also has been giving up fish, but the trout have been running a little smaller on average.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow and tiger trout action has been good. Fish are taking spoons and spinners, as well as rainbow, orange or green PowerBait. Fly-fishers have been catching fish with Woolly Buggers in dark olive or brown with a little gold flash.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishing action was very good this past week for the few anglers who ventured out. Stocked rainbow trout have been taking small spinning lures, various PowerBait colorations and flies. Crappie and bass are still inactive, but with warming temperatures, they should start hitting soon.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly tying Tuesdays continues at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office. The free class is for both beginners and intermediate tiers. To register visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information contact 702-486-5127 x 3503 or 3850.