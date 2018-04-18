Nevada fishing report, April 18, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are providing anglers with plenty of action. Swimbait ranging from 3 to 12 inches in length and threadfin shad are catching the fish. Look for stripers in targeting shad near coves in 10 to 25 feet of water. For those seeking largemouth and smallmouth bass, areas near drop offs or the backs of coves between Callville Bay and Echo Bay are holding fish. Crappies are biting in the Overton Arm.

LAKE MOHAVE — Windy conditions for much of the past week have slowed fishing reports. Most stripers from the main body of the lake are ranging from 2 to 4 pounds and are hitting on anchovies at the mouth of coves. Catfish are biting in the coves north of Cottonwood Cove. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are spawning and have kept anglers busy. Crankbaits and soft plastics will catch the fish.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass have kept anglers busy from Davis Dam through Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are the bait of choice and will also catch catfish. Largemouth and smallmouth bass can be found in some of the backwaters and quieter areas. Night crawlers and jigs will work well for these fish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will begin its seasonal catfish plants this week at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial park ponds, as well as Hafen Park pond in Mesquite. Trout action has slowed down with the warming water temps, but bluegill and bass have started to show themselves and are taking mealworms and chunks of night crawlers.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — High winds have made fishing a bit difficult. The NDOW encourages anglers to use extreme caution when venturing out on the water in windy conditions.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Anglers have found good action for stocked rainbow and tiger trout. Over the weekend, a couple of anglers throwing green tube baits with brown tentacles caught their limits in under an hour. Their eight rainbows and two tiger trout ranged from 10-15 inches. Another angler caught a few small largemouth bass while fishing lures near the tules, and a fly-fisher enjoyed good fishing with a Prince Nymph.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Despite light fishing pressure, anglers have enjoyed good action for rainbow trout, crappie and largemouth bass. Lures, flies and bait all have been working well.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The annual Carp Rodeo fishing tournament at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge will take place Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m., to noon. Visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/pahranagat/programs_and_events.html for more information.

The Southern Nevada Family Fishing club will hold its April meeting Sunday, April 29 at Lorenzi Park pond. Those 12 years of age and older who plan to fish will need to have a valid Nevada fishing license.

To register visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503.