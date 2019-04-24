Nevada fishing report, April 24, 2019

Lake Mead — Anglers are finding shad in the early mornings and using them as live bait to catch striped bass. Coves in the Government Wash area are producing 1- to 3-pound catfish and stripers. Most of the fish are biting on anchovies, and the best action is starting about sunset. Black bass are hitting a variety of soft baits and jerkbaits. Look for the fish in shallow water near structure, in weed beds or along edges.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are finding black bass in the coves outside Cottonwood Cove. Smallmouth bass averaging 2 pounds are taking tube baits. Green pumpkin and watermelon are the colors of choice. Fish are coming from 10 to 15 feet of water near grass beds and submerged brush.

Laughlin — Shore fishermen are catching striped bass and catfish with anchovies. Catfish are more active at night and can be caught in some of the backwater areas. Largemouth bass are hitting white or green spinnerbaits in the marshy coves.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bass and sunfish are in spawning mode at most of the ponds but should be completing this cycle soon. Trout are biting at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City and at Cold Creek. Mealworms are catching bluegill at Floyd Lamb and Lorenzi parks.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing is picking up, with the best action at sunrise and sunset. Watch for midday winds as the temperatures warm. Bass anglers have found success with black and olive Woolly Buggers on Hay Meadow Reservoir. Trout fishing has been good at Dacey Reservoir, with stocked rainbows taking midge patterns fished 6 to 10 inches off the bottom. Shoreline anglers are finding the best fishing at Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Spring fishing has been picking up. Bait anglers are catching trout with night crawlers and rainbow-colored PowerBait. Fish also are taking a variety of other baits and lures, but gold and silver spinners have been especially good. Largemouth bass are taking spinnerbaits, but all bass must be released April 1 through June 30 for spawning. Crappies are taking silver minnow jigs off the fishing pier. All campground facilities are open.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels are high, but rainbow trout are taking night crawlers and rainbow-colored PowerBait. Bass fishing is good, but most are on the small side. Crappie fishing should improve as daytime temperatures warm. All campground facilities are open.

Upcoming events — Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge is hosting its annual Carp Rodeo at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is no charge for this event, but anglers 12 years of age and older will need fishing licenses. Nevada Department of Wildlife staff will provide assistance and loaner fishing rods. The event will include children’s activities, gourmet carp and a barbecue lunch for the first 100 attendees. Visit registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information.

