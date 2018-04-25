Nevada fishing report, April 25, 2018

LAKE MEAD — This time of year anglers can find success working the mouth of coves for hungry stripers on the prowl for gizzard shad. Casting soft plastics or jigs into the shallows or against rocky outcroppings can work for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Working the coves in the evening hours or at night can also reward you with catfish that tend to hang out in murkier waters. Anchovies are productive for catfish as well as the striped bass.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MEAD — This time of year anglers can find success working the mouth of coves for hungry stripers on the prowl for gizzard shad. Casting soft plastics or jigs into the shallows or against rocky outcroppings can work for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Working the coves in the evening hours or at night can also reward you with catfish that tend to hang out in murkier waters. Anchovies are productive for catfish as well as the striped bass.

LAKE MOHAVE — Smallmouth bass are coming in at about 3 pounds and most seem to prefer night crawlers to plastic imitations. Working a drop shot rig over rocky shelves can trigger a strike. Catfish are hanging in the backs of coves. While the action has been light for striped bass on the main body of the lake, Willow Beach has seen an improvement in the quality of fish being taken. Many double-digit stripers have been fooled with anchovies and shad imitations.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing has been good for rainbow trout and striped bass. Anglers are bringing in stripers ranging from 2 to 5 pounds near the dam and along Casino Row. Anchovies are catching the striped bass as well as catfish. Trout are hitting spinners and sunset colored PowerBait.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife began its seasonal catfish plants at the urban fishing ponds the week of April 16. The fish will take commercial stink baits, night crawlers and hot dog slices. Rainbow trout are still hitting sporadically at the ponds, taking mealworms, night crawlers and rainbow-colored Power Eggs.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has been very good with trout, bass and crappie taking a variety of baits and lures. Bass action should continue to improve as water temperatures warm up. The best action continues to take place early in the morning and again in the evening.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Small spinners have been the ticket for many anglers. Trout are taking Rooster Tails and Mepp’s lures in gold colorations. Small bass have started to become active and are taking lures and jigs, while the larger fish are gearing up for the spawn.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbows and small bass are taking a variety of small lures and jigs. Crappie action has been slow, but warmer temperatures should change that. Bait anglers have found moderate success with the usual orange, green, or rainbow PowerBait.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge annual Carp Rodeo fishing tournament will take place Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information visit www.fws.gov/refuge/pahranagat/programs_and_events.html.

The Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club will hold its April meeting Sunday, April 29 at Lorenzi Park pond. Rods, reels, bait and tackle will be available for those who need them. Anglers 12 years of age and older and who plan to fish will need to have a valid Nevada fishing license. To register visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For additional information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503.