Nevada fishing report, April 3, 2019

Lake Mead — Fishing is picking up. Striped bass are feeding on threadfin and gizzard shad in Government Wash. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are spawning throughout the Boulder Basin, taking spinnerbaits and drop-shot rigs. Crappie are active in the Overton Arm in the early mornings. They too are taking spinnerbaits.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass are active near Willow Beach. Anglers are catching the fish from boats with anchovies and swimbaits. The National Fish Hatchery is stocking rainbow trout each Friday. The trout are taking PowerBait and flies. At the lake’s south end, anglers are catching catfish and striped bass from shore using anchovies.

Laughlin — Trout are biting out of Davis Camp and above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Trout and black bass are holding in or near the vegetation in coves. Trout are feeding on insects near the top. Rooster Tails and Li’l Jakes are recommended hardware options. Cut anchovies are bringing in striped bass on the river. Most stripers are in the 1- to 3-pound range, with a few reaching 10 pounds in the mix.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Trout action is coming to an end. A few rainbow trout have been caught shortly after sunrise using marshmallows and night crawlers. Largemouth bass action is picking up as the fish enter the spawn. Fishing at Cold Creek has been sluggish. The best action has been found early in the day. Anglers are catching rainbows using PowerBait, small lures and flies.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has been good, though reports have been few. Trout are taking night crawlers and a variety of spoons and spinning lures. Woolly Buggers and Montana nymphs are working as well.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fishing is picking up as the weather improves. The reservoir is full, and the Nevada Department of Wildlife has planted trout on three occasions since ice off. During a recent one-fly tournament, stocked trout took a variety of flies. Anglers also have been catching limits using night crawlers from the shoreline. Water clarity is continuing to improve. The campgrounds and facilities are open and ready for spring break visitors.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is full, and fishing is starting to pick up. Rainbow trout are taking spinners and night crawlers.

Upcoming event — The NDOW will host a catch-and-release fishing pond as part of its annual exhibit at the Clark County Fair on April 10-14 in Logandale. The fishing activity is for children ages 6-14 and free of charge. Check https://registered.com/programs/nevada for upcoming NDOW events and classes.

