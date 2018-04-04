Nevada fishing report, April 4, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Windy conditions will be disruptive to the quality of fishing anglers have been enjoying since daytime temperatures began to climb. Cooler waters in the shallows have pushed many bass off of beds and stripers are moving to deeper water. Largemouth and smallmouth bass will resume spawning activity with the next wave of warmer temperatures. Other fish will join them when that happens and anglers should find good fishing.

LAKE MOHAVE — Reports have been light from the lake over the past week with winds likely keeping many anglers off the water. The cooler temperatures these winds bring have affected fishing opportunities. At Willow Beach, anglers are catching catfish with anchovies and striped bass weighing about 3 pounds.

LAUGHLIN — Trout are providing the most action below Davis Dam. Anglers are using PowerBait in yellow, green, and orange. Black and yellow Rooster Tails and Li’l Jakes are good lures to throw from the shoreline below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Trout imitations can be effective for stripers. So too can anchovies, and they also will catch catfish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Seasonal trout plants may have concluded, but there are still many fish to be caught in the local ponds. Catfish plants should begin about mid-April. Meanwhile, you can increase your chances of catching fish by changing up your technique. Something as simple as switching baits can make the difference. Or leave your bobbers in the tackle box and fish from the bottom up. Use small hooks, such as a number 10 or 12.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The campground has been busy, but windy conditions have kept anglers off area reservoirs. A group of anglers that did get out found good fishing for 12- to 15-inch trout; the fish took spoons, spinners, and PowerBait. Another storm system is expected this coming weekend, but fishing is expected to be very productive.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — According to park rangers, fishing was “really awesome” this past weekend. Recent fish plants included both rainbow and tiger trout. The fish have been quite active. Effective baits include PowerBait in rainbow, orange, or chartreuse colorations and most lures with gold colors. Small Woolly Buggers have been very productive for the fly-fishers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The action has been very good for stocked rainbow trout, but anglers also are catching some carryover fish. The trout are taking PowerBait, small lures and flies.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesday will take place at 6 p.m., April 17 at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. This free class has something for beginners and intermediate tiers alike. To register for the class, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information, contact 702-486-5127 x 3503 or 3850.