Nevada fishing report, Aug. 1, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding the best fishing in the morning hours. Striper boils are giving anglers fast action with top-water baits. When coming to a boil cast from the outside to avoid spooking the fish. Silver and yellow Crankbait and jigs have worked well. Zara Spooks, Jumpin’ Minnows, pencil poppers and shad imitations also will catch the fish. Cut anchovies are bringing in stripers off the bottom during the nighttime hours. Catfish action has been good in recent days.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding the best fishing in the morning hours. Striper boils are giving anglers fast action with top-water baits. When coming to a boil cast from the outside to avoid spooking the fish. Silver and yellow Crankbait and jigs have worked well. Zara Spooks, Jumpin’ Minnows, pencil poppers and shad imitations also will catch the fish. Cut anchovies are bringing in stripers off the bottom during the nighttime hours. Catfish action has been good in recent days.

LAKE MOHAVE — Good action for smallmouth bass has been reported over the past week. Fishing for largemouth bass has been a little tougher. Smallies are hanging off rocky shelves with largemouth a little deeper in submerged brush. Crawdad imitations and drop-shot rigs are catching the fish. Stripers have been a little spotty with anglers having success over night with anchovies. Rainbow trout and stripers are still biting around Willow Beach and both are hitting crankbaits.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass are cruising the river below Davis Dam and hitting on anchovies or large crankbaits. Most stripers are averaging 1 to 2 pounds. One lucky angler reeled in a catfish weighing 13 pounds below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. The angler was fishing with anchovies from his boat at night.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill are providing good action at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi and Veterans Memorial parks. Lorenzi also is giving up green sunfish. These fish are small so they will be easier to catch with small hooks and small worms. Mealworms are catching bluegill and catfish. Light colored poppers are bringing in bass.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Haymeadow and Cold Springs have been very good for bass, fair for crappie and hit or miss for trout. Adams-McGill is producing a few nice trout and bass on plastics. Dacey has been producing good trout for anglers casting spinners and flies.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Submerged vegetation is presenting shoe anglers with some challenges. Anglers in boats who are have had a little more success. Bass are taking darker soft plastic worms, but crawdad imitations are working best. Rainbow trout are hitting rainbow colored PowerBait or green with glitter.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Weeds are getting thicker along the shoreline and the water is getting low. Boaters are finding good fishing for rainbow trout and bass. The trout are taking rainbow PowerBait, as well as the green glitter variety. Bass are hitting soft plastics in green, brown or black with glitter.

UPCOMING CLASSES — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free Family Fishing Clinic at Floyd Lamb Park Saturday, Aug. 18 starting at 9 a.m. The clinic is open to people of all ages and will also serve as the monthly meeting for the Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need a valid Nevada fishing license. For more information and to register visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.