Nevada fishing report, Aug. 12, 2020

Striper boils are moving quickly at Lake Mead, and anglers are doing their best to keep up. Topwater lures and jerkbaits are producing catches.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)

Lake Mead — Striper boils are moving quickly, and anglers are doing their best to keep up. Topwater lures and jerkbaits are producing catches. Anglers who can find live shad for bait also are having success with stripers. Black bass anglers are catching fish in the Overton Arm and Kingman Wash. Grubs and worms are favored baits. Catfish are biting after sunset on anchovies fished from shore, and bluegill are taking worms all day in the shallows.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are catching striped bass as large as 20 pounds. Try trolling swimbaits in the early mornings, or throw out anchovies from the pier in the evenings. If fishing from the pier at night, you might have a decent-sized catfish take your bait. Black bass action is steady just south of Cottonwood Basin. Chigger craws, worms and other soft plastics are producing largemouth bass up to 4 pounds. The best striper bite has been just above Davis Dam, where anglers are seeing boils.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching 10-fish limits of stripers along the Colorado River shore. Fish are weighing between 1 and 3 pounds, with anchovies being the most popular bait. Larger striped bass are hitting topwater baits near Big Bend State Recreation Area. Catfish up to 5 pounds are taking bait fished off the bottom near dusk. Few reports have come in on black bass. Try fishing soft plastics in pockets with vegetation.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Aquatic vegetation is thick. Plastics with weedless hooks are recommended for catching largemouth bass. Bluegill and green sunfish are taking mealworms and small flies about 10 feet from shore. The ponds have a three-fish limit, and they must be caught with rod and reel. Fishing will be best in the mornings, at sunset and on cloudy days.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Anglers are catching a few trout right after sunrise. Bass and crappies make up most of the catch. Spinners and plastics have been the most successful lures for bass. Crappies are taking marabou jigs and tubes. Vegetation continues to make shoreline fishing difficult.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Aquatic vegetation growth has made shoreline access difficult. Bass have been hitting well on Mepp’s spinners and crawdad plastics. Crappies are hitting on brightly colored jigs. Trout are hitting baits right after sunrise, with most in the 12-inch range.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels are low, and vegetation is up. Action has been slow, but crappies are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Aquatic vegetation has made trout fishing a challenge, especially along the shoreline. Kayakers and float tubers have had better luck by getting out past the vegetation.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife