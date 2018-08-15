Nevada fishing report, Aug. 15, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Heavy winds and powerful summer thunderstorms slowed fishing down over the weekend. Between storms, fishing has been good from boat or shore for striped bass, black bass, and catfish. Deep coves with vegetation are hiding all these warm water species. Stripers and catfish are taking anchovies.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MEAD — Heavy winds and powerful summer thunderstorms slowed fishing down over the weekend. Between storms, fishing has been good from boat or shore for striped bass, black bass, and catfish. Deep coves with vegetation are hiding all these warm water species. Stripers and catfish are taking anchovies.

LAKE MOHAVE — Big catfish are hiding above Davis Dam. Largemouth bass are biting on spinnerbaits and olive nymphs around Cottonwood Cove. Early mornings are most productive for these guys.

LAUGHLIN — The striper bite is steady from Casino Row to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are working best, but Bomber Long A’s are doing well on top from dusk to dawn. Rainbow trout action has slowed down due to summer temperatures. Catfish are prowling the shorelines and biting on liver-flavored baits and anchovies fished in deeper water.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — If you don’t mind the heat, this is a great time of year to catch bluegill, green sunfish or carp. Lorenzi Park pond has been a good option for children using mealworms or small lures. The fish are not large, but this is a good choice if you want to get a child excited about fishing. Use hooks no larger than size 10. Whether fishing under a bobber or using a sliding sinker and fishing from the bottom up, the action can be quite good.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Thunderstorms have made the roads around the area muddy and slippery, so please use caution when visiting the area. Though few anglers have been seen in recent days, those who are fishing have had success in most of the reservoirs. The key is getting away from the shoreline and the aquatic vegetation.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Trout action remains best in the mornings and after sundown. The fish are taking rainbow PowerBait or night crawlers with a bit of marshmallow. Those using night crawlers are finding success by inflating the worms to get them off the bottom. Crappies are hitting well off the south shore with those using bait below bobbers doing the best. The best action has been provided by bass. Anglers are catching the fish with plastic worms fished on a Texas rig.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The bass action has been exceptional this past week for anglers throwing Texas-rigged plastic worms. Some anglers have caught and released as many as 80 fish in a day. Most have been in the 1/2- to 2-pound range, but fish as large as 8 pounds have been caught. Crappies are taking baits fished about 2-feet below a bobber. Trout action has been slower, but the fish are still biting in the mornings and after sundown.

UPCOMING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesday continues on August 21 at the Las Vegas Nevada Department of Wildlife office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The class gets underway at 6 p.m. and is open to beginners through more advanced tiers. To register for this free class go to https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education or call 702-486-5127 x 3503 for more information.