Nevada fishing report, Aug. 16, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Catfish and striper action is good. Striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range are schooling in Las Vegas Bay. Anglers are catching catfish on anchovies and worms outside Hemenway Harbor. A group of young fishers had a great evening catching black bass and stripers on a recent excursion to the Boulder Islands. Black bass are active on the east side of Boulder Basin and by the dam. The fish are hitting on imitation worms in white and chartreuse.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are pursuing striped bass near Willow Beach on the north and Katherine Landing on the south. Stripers are holding in deep water and taking anchovies along the dam. Some of the smaller fish are schooling and will hit on trout imitation swimbaits. Black bass are hitting on silver variations of the Whopper Plopper near Cottonwood Cove. Catfish are biting on worms and chicken livers in Cottonwood Basin. The Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery plants trout at Willow Beach every Friday.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are having luck finding channel catfish in the coves downriver of Big Bend. Black bass like a variety of spinner baits fished at the edge of coves near the bend. The striper bite has been good for anglers using lures or anchovies. A few trout have been spotted hanging out in the shadows of docks along Casino Row.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing activity has been light, probably due to warm temperatures and sporadic rains. Though many small fish are being seen along the shorelines, the bigger fish have been slow to take either bait or lures. The next catfish plant is scheduled for next week. For bluegill, fish small fly patterns in the shade along weed beds or along the seam where dark- and light-colored water meet.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Conditions remain unchanged from the past few weeks. Seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation is making fishing difficult, but bass and crappie still are taking lures and worms. Trout action is slow, but anglers are finding a few fish hitting baits early in the mornings or after sunset.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The best action continues to be in the early mornings or after sunset for all fish species. Bass are hitting best around the tules, while crappie are being caught around the dock. Trout action has been sporadic, with the fish taking small lures and occasionally PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colorations.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Trout action has been slow, but bass and crappie have been active early in the mornings and evenings. The reservoir’s water level is low, and weeds have been making shore fishing tough. Look for fish in the deep water along the dam.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a beginning fly-tying workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register for this class, and to view others, go to http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.