Nevada fishing report, Aug. 2, 2017

Anglers are venturing out between storm fronts and finding good fishing for catfish off the shoreline in Las Vegas Wash at Lake Mead.

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are venturing out between storm fronts and finding good fishing for catfish off the shoreline in Las Vegas Wash. Night crawlers are catching the fish. Small striped bass are schooling near the dam and outside of Government Wash. Night fishing is producing good fish numbers in the Virgin Canyon near South Cove. The fish are taking cut anchovies. For black bass, work the edges of vegetation and drop-offs in coves. Chartreuse and silver poppers, jigs and swimbaits are favorite lures.

LAKE MOHAVE — The Willow Beach access road and marina have reopened, but the boat launch remains closed due to damage caused by a flash flood. Be wary of flood debris along the shoreline, especially if hiking south of the paddleboat launch area. Shore anglers also can find fishing opportunities in the coves just to the north and south of Cottonwood Cove, Katherine Landing and at both Telephone Coves.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing has been unpredictable, especially with a monsoonal storm flow. Water is low along the river, so the fishing is different than it has been. Anglers are trolling the river from Casino Row to Big Bend. The Big Bend area has been giving up striped bass and catfish. Largemouth and smallmouth bass in marshy shallows or along shelves might be fooled with a popper or jig.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Weed growth in the ponds has been thick, but the bluegill and bass still are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Rig you bait to keep it above the weeds. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has scheduled the next catfish plant for the week of Aug. 21. Catfish in the ponds are taking worms, chicken gizzards and hotdog pieces.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Aquatic vegetation has been a problem this past week, making it difficult to get out onto the water and causing oxygen levels in the shallows to drop. Oxygen levels have been low enough to cause some trout mortality. There still are plenty of fish, but anglers are encouraged to take their time when releasing fish. Make sure they have had a chance to build up their oxygen levels before releasing them.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The water level is slightly up following recent rain in the area. Bass have been hitting well on bright-colored lures, and crappie are hitting around the fishing dock. Seasonal vegetation growth is thick at the upper end of the reservoir and along the shoreline. Trout are hitting early in the morning and again after sunset, with most fish in the 13- to 15-inch range.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Bass and crappie are the main ticket this week. Both are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Trout action has been slow, and shore fishing has been made difficult by the large amount of aquatic vegetation growing along the shoreline.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The NDOW will hold a free family fishing clinic focusing on baits and lures at Floyd Lamb Park at 9 a.m. Aug. 19. Online registration is required and can be done at www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.