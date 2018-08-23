Nevada fishing report, Aug. 22, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Reports remain consistent from throughout the lake. Catfish are hitting on anchovies, chicken liver or shrimp. Working the backs of coves at night has produced the best results. Anglers are seeing lots of shad in coves during the early morning hours. The best striper fishing has been starting at first light. Anglers are using cut anchovies, swimbaits or lures, such as a Spinnow or Jumpin’ Minnow.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Some anglers are reporting slow fishing, while others are getting their share of smallmouth and largemouth bass. Black bass are active near the mouths of coves and along rock faces, and are taking spinner baits, soft plastics fished on a drop shot and jigs. Stripers are hit or miss, but anglers are finding some response early in the morning using various swimbaits or anchovies out of Willow Beach.

* LAUGHLIN — Fishing has been hot for striped bass below the dam, but catfish are not to be forgotten. Catfish can be found cruising the shallows, and anchovies are a popular bait of choice. They also will catch striped bass as well. Rusty at Riviera Marina reports that Justin Smith reeled in an 18-pound striper from the marshy area near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. The striper bite has been best in the early morning and evening hours.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill and green sunfish continue to bite well on mealworms and small chunks of night crawlers. If conditions remain favorable, the Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock catfish in the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Hafen parks.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The upper areas of Adams-McGill, Cold Springs, Haymeadow and Dacey all opened this week to fishing, as did Tule Reservoir. Anglers fishing the upper end of Adams-McGill have found good fishing for bass, crappie and rainbow trout.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — With early morning temperatures cooling into the 50s, trout fishing is good until around noon. The bass action remains very good, with most anglers limiting out by jigging rubber worms or throwing lures.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Though the aquatic vegetation continues to be a problem for shore anglers, the few open spots have been producing good action for trout and bass. Trout are most active in the morning hours before the day heats up. The fish are taking PowerBait in orange or green colorations.