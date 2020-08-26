Nevada fishing report, Aug. 26, 2020

Striper boils are popping up throughout Boulder Basin on Lake Mead. Boaters are catching 1- to 3-pound fish on anchovies and topwater lures.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Striper boils are popping up throughout Boulder Basin. Boaters are catching 1- to 3-pound fish on anchovies and topwater lures. Catfish anglers are reporting fish weighing up to 5 pounds taking chunk bait in Government Wash. Black bass are cruising the Overton Arm coves. Largemouth averaging 3 pounds are taking spinners and jerkbaits.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Willow Beach is a hot spot for large striped bass and catfish. Stripers between 15 and 20 pounds are taking jointed swimbaits fished from boats overnight. Shore anglers are catching catfish and smaller stripers from the pier using anchovies. The smallmouth bite is on in the reservoir’s coves just north of Katherine Landing. Soft plastic crawdads and worms on Ned rigs are producing catches near drop-offs. Striped bass are taking baits trolled near Davis Dam.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are reporting striper bites throughout Big Bend State Recreation Area. Most fish are weighing 1 to 3 pounds, but one lucky angler reeled in a 7-pound striper using anchovies. Large crankbaits in shad patterns also are fooling the stripers. Catfish are hit or miss, with the best action coming to those using anchovies overnight.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Southern Nevada is having another heatwave, so fishing for sunfish and bass is best at sunrise and sunset. Small night crawler pieces fished off the bottom are working for bluegill and green sunfish. Bass are hitting spinners and crankbaits.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Anglers are finding the best action at sunrise and sunset. Bass are biting on crawdad jigs and plastics. Trout fishing has been slow during recent heatwaves. Aquatic vegetation has made shore fishing a challenge and getting out on Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs a struggle.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Cool nights have reduced shoreline vegetation. Anglers have been catching 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout in the early mornings. Crappies are taking white jigs along reed beds and the dock. Anglers taking to the water are catching bass with flies and plastics.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Some areas are becoming more fishable as aquatic vegetation dissipates with cooler nighttime temperatures. Water levels are low, and trout fishing has been slow. Crappies are biting on worms and jigs fished about 4 feet below a bobber. Look for fish past the vegetation along the shore. Bass are active in the mornings and hitting on plastics, including creature baits.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

