Nevada fishing report, Aug. 7, 2019

Lake Mead — Striper boils are giving anglers fast action with topwater baits toward sunset. The boils are moving faster than anglers can move to the them, so patience is important. Early mornings have been good to get out on the waters before hot temperatures set in. Silver and yellow crankbaits and jigs are working well for black bass and stripers. Cut anchovies are bringing in stripers and catfish for shore anglers at night.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are reporting good action for black bass in the Cottonwood Basin. Smallies are hanging off rocky shelves in deep coves with submerged brush. Crawdad and frog imitators are catching the fish. Stripers have been spotty. Anglers are having the best success at night with anchovies. Rainbow trout and stripers are biting south of Willow Beach. Both are hitting worms.

Laughlin — Striped bass are cruising the river below Davis Dam and hitting anchovies and large jointed swimbaits. Most stripers are averaging 1 to 2 pounds. Anglers fishing with anchovies from boats at night are catching the bigger fish. Catfish are biting on anchovies near The Bend.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are finding the best fishing early in the morning. Bluegill are providing good action at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi and Veterans Memorial parks. Lorenzi also has green sunfish. These fish are small and will be easier to catch with small hooks and small mealworms. Light-colored poppers and spinnerbaits are bringing in bass.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Seasonal vegetation growth is making fishing difficult in the shallow areas. Weedless hooks and small barbless flies will help to reduce weed issues. Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs have been good for bass, fair for crappie and hit or miss for trout. Adams-McGill Reservoir is producing a few nice trout and bass on plastics. Dacey Reservoir has been producing good trout for anglers casting spinners and flies.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Submerged vegetation is challenging shore anglers, while boaters are having more success offshore. Bass are taking dark-colored plastic worms and crawdad imitations. Rainbow trout are hitting rainbow-colored PowerBait and night crawlers in the early mornings.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Weeds are getting thicker along the shoreline, and the water level is getting low. Boaters are finding good fishing for rainbow trout and bass. Trout are taking rainbow PowerBait and worms. Bass are hitting soft plastics in green, brown and black with glitter.

