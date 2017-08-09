Nevada fishing report, Aug. 9, 2017

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Lake Mead — Striped bass and catfish are taking baits throughout the lake. Anchovies and worms are fooling catfish at 33 Hole and in the Overton Arm. Anglers should be prepared for a hike from the parking areas to the shoreline at 33 Hole. Anglers are finding smallmouth bass and catfish at the Boulder Beach fishing pier and along the beaches. Night fishing has been good above Temple Bar. If you see a striper boil, throw a Zara Spook, Jumpin’ Minnow or other top-water bait into the fray, and hold on for the ride. Action is best at dusk and sunrise.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass and catfish are primary targets for many anglers visiting this water. Anglers are finding good striper action on the south end of the reservoir near Princess Cove. Most fish are in the 1- to 3-pound range. Try anchovies fished off the bottom outside of coves with lots of submerged vegetation. Anglers are catching black bass with spinnerbaits and pumpkin-colored trailers inside those coves.

Laughlin — The water below Davis Dam is home to many 1-pound stripers. Anglers are catching them with Glide Swimmers and other trout imitations. Anglers are catching stripers from the shoreline with anchovies near the Big Bend State Recreation Area. Some great black bass are hiding in marshy areas around Big Bend as well.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Heavy weed growth in most of the ponds has made fishing difficult. Bluegill, bass and the occasional catfish still are taking mealworms and night crawlers. Chicken gizzards and hot dogs also are working for catfish. The next catfish plant at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Hafen Park ponds in scheduled for the week of Aug. 21.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Seasonal weed growth is making fishing difficult, but those willing to try are finding good fishing for crappie and largemouth bass. Trout have been hitting in the early mornings and after sundown.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Sporadic monsoonal rains have made fishing difficult. So too has the heavy weed growth in the upper end of the lake and along the shoreline. Bass have been hitting well on bright-colored lures, while crappie are hitting on small lures and worms around the dock. Trout are hitting in the early mornings and after sunset, with most fish in the 13- to 15-inch range.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Action has been slow. Sporadic monsoonal rain storms have made fishing a challenge at times. Bass and crappie are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Aquatic vegetation has made trout fishing a challenge, especially along the shoreline.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free family fishing clinic with a focus on baits and lures at Floyd Lamb Park at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. Also, a beginning fly-tying workshop is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 22. Visit www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/ to register. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.