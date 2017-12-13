Nevada fishing report, Dec. 13, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Live shad are the ticket for catching striped bass and patience is the key. Largemouth bass also are hitting on shad. Anglers are catching the fish by free-spooling the shad. Stripers are biting throughout the day. With the new moon next week, fishing at night under a light could prove productive. Anglers say the fishing has been slow with hardware.

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

LAKE MEAD — Live shad are the ticket for catching striped bass and patience is the key. Largemouth bass also are hitting on shad. Anglers are catching the fish by free-spooling the shad. Stripers are biting throughout the day. With the new moon next week, fishing at night under a light could prove productive. Anglers say the fishing has been slow with hardware.

LAKE MOHAVE — Willow Beach has produced a few nice catches of striped bass with most of the fish taking AC Plugs or Glide Swimmers. Stocked rainbows can be seen along the Arizona shoreline and hanging out close to submerged weed beds, but anglers have found the trout action to be a little slow. Anchovies have been taking stripers and catfish in coves outside of Cottonwood Cove. The catch rate has been fair in the morning hours and slows about mid-day. Action picks up again in the evening.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing has slowed. Anglers are finding trout south of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area and in spots further south. Anglers are finding them to be less than cooperative. Berkley mice tails and spinners are fooling some fish, according to Rusty at Riviera Marina.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Trout plants are well underway. All urban ponds have received at least one load of fish, including the ponds at Beatty and Cold Creek. Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Boulder City ponds are receiving plants weekly, with a few exceptions due to the holidays. PowerBait and Power Eggs have been effective baits in most of the ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Thin ice has been forming on the reservoirs, but conditions remain unsafe for ice fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Thin ice now covers most of the reservoir. Conditions are unsafe for fishing even though some small holes are appearing in the afternoon. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Thin ice covers the reservoir, making conditions unsafe for fishing. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold its annual school teacher training for the “Trout in the Classroom” program Saturday, Jan. 27. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503 or visit www.ndow.org/Education/Wildlife_Ed/Trout_In_The_Classroom.