Nevada fishing report, Dec. 18, 2019

Lake Mead — Striper fishing is good for those willing to brave chilly temperatures in the early mornings and at dusk. If you seek live bait, Vegas Wash is the place to net shad. The stretch from Boulder Harbor to the Hemenway pier has been fishing well. Look for areas where birds are circling and diving; this can indicate where shad is schooling. Striped bass won’t be far away.

Lake Mohave — Submerged vegetation along the shoreline has made fishing difficult. Anglers still are catching catfish in the coves using anchovies, and some have found success with stink baits. Striper action has slowed. Rainbow trout action is good following trout plants below Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Striped bass fishing is good below Davis Dam and near Casino Row but tends to become slower the farther south you go. Anchovies are bringing in catfish below the casino area, and smallmouth bass still are being caught in calmer coves along the river. Stocked rainbow trout are dispersed from the dam to Big Bend State Recreation Area. The fish are holding in pockets below the dam, along Casino Row and around Sunshine Peninsula. These also are good areas to work for stripers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The ponds have been stocked the past two weeks, though they won’t be stocked this week. Some anglers still are catching bass out of Floyd Lamb in the late mornings. Catfish, biting on worms and stink baits, are hit or miss.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing is slow lately due to thin ice on all reservoirs. Please use extreme caution around the area.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The reservoir is covered with 2 to 3 inches of ice, creating the potential for ice fishing. Please check with the ice before venturing out. The best area for ice fishing is off the dock. Anglers are catching 11- to 13-inch rainbows.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Though overnight temperatures are dropping below freezing, the center of the lake ranges from open water to thin ice depending on the time of day. The shoreline is covered with thin ice in the morning and clearing toward the end of the day.

