Nevada fishing report, Dec. 19, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Striper fishing has been good in the Overton Arm and Las Vegas Wash areas. The fish have been biting on anchovies and live shad. There are reports of fishermen catching five or more stripers throughout Boulder Basin. Anglers continue to catch black bass on drop-shot rigs in deeper waters at the south end of the Overton Arm.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — Striper action is good. Reports of fish as large as 10 pounds are coming from anglers fishing around Cottonwood Marina, but the fish are biting up and down the reservoir as well. Shore fishing is good in the coves. Catfish have been biting for shore fishers in coves with drop-offs.

* LAUGHLIN — Anchovies have proven productive for catfish and stripers. Swim bait and Rat-L-Trap lures are fooling stripers from Davis Dam to Casino Row. PowerBait and spinners are working best for the stocked rainbow trout in the same areas.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Rainbow trout were planted last week into Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Veterans Memorial and Hafen Park ponds. Trout will not be planted this week, but the hatchery expects to resume stocking the ponds the week of Christmas.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fluctuating temperatures have caused havoc on the developing ice. For the most part, the reservoirs have thin ice most of the day with areas opening up in the afternoons, but farther out into the center of the reservoirs, it’s unsafe for shore anglers to walk on.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice conditions remained unsafe this past week, with some areas opening up during the day and refreezing overnight. Fishing access is available by drilling holes in front of the fishing dock, but stay on the dock to fish. The trout have been taking Powerbait in the usual orange or green colorations and nightcrawlers. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Most of the reservoir has been open water this past week, but thin ice along the shoreline has made accessing the water difficult. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5103.