Nevada fishing report, Dec. 2, 2020

Lake Mead — Anglers are reporting a decline in topwater action for striped bass and starting to fish from 80 to 100 feet. Others have had luck with fish averaging 2 pounds when using Zara Spooks in Callville Bay and surrounding coves. Anglers have found action near Hemenway with live shad. Black bass are taking topwater lures and crankbaits in the Las Vegas Bay shallows and near Temple Bar.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Spinners and PowerBait eggs are working for rainbow trout. Striper action has slowed for shore anglers, but kayakers have had luck using trout swimbaits in deeper water. Striped bass are hitting crankbaits and spoons but soon are expected to move deeper. Davis Dam anglers are reporting smallmouth bass catches on spinners.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout are attacking mice tails and pearl-colored jigs. Many shore anglers have caught their five-fish limits using a combination of these baits with worms. The Casino Row shorelines and designated fishing areas near Big Bend State Recreation Area are great spots for trout fishing. Catfish bites are picking up in areas with heavy vegetation near shore. Try fishing anchovies or chicken liver off the bottom.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout were planted this week in Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Sunset Park ponds. Fish are taking PowerBait and night crawlers fished off the bottom, as well as spinners, spoons and Li’l Jakes. Fly-fishers are succeeding with nymphs and Adams flies. Catfish have been caught with hot dog chunks and shrimp.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Thin ice is forming along the reservoir edges. Bass and crappie action has slowed, so the focus is on rainbow trout. Anglers are succeeding with nymphs and spinners.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers are using night crawlers and PowerBait fished below bobbers. Ice forms along the edges in the mornings and usually melts by the afternoons. The launch ramp is open, but the pier is unavailable. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels are steady and low. Anglers will find ice along the shoreline in the mornings. Spinners, night crawlers and Woolly Buggers are good options for trout. Some are trying their luck for bass and crappie, but, with cold temperatures, fast action is done for the year. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Register for virtual education events at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. License renewals are available at NDOWlicensing.com.

Nevada Department of Wildlife