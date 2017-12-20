Nevada fishing report, Dec. 20, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Live shad continue to catch striped bass and even a few largemouth bass. The bait fish are plentiful and can be found in the Vegas Wash and near vegetation along the shoreline in the Boulder Basin. Stripers won’t be far away. Look for the line sides near the openings of coves and off points. Some anglers have also found good action off of Special Events Beach. Smaller stripers have been caught on anchovies and jigging spoons in about 80 feet of water. Chartreuse-colored swimbaits have been bringing in bigger fish.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MEAD — Live shad continue to catch striped bass and even a few largemouth bass. The bait fish are plentiful and can be found in the Vegas Wash and near vegetation along the shoreline in the Boulder Basin. Stripers won’t be far away. Look for the line sides near the openings of coves and off points. Some anglers have also found good action off of Special Events Beach. Smaller stripers have been caught on anchovies and jigging spoons in about 80 feet of water. Chartreuse-colored swimbaits have been bringing in bigger fish.

LAKE MOHAVE — Stripers have been taking baits throughout the reservoir. Crankbaits, shad imitations and anchovies are catching the fish. Placer Cove, Aztec Wash and Willow Beach are all producing fish. At Willow Beach, anglers are catching fish ranging from small to as large as 10 pounds. Stocked rainbows can be seen swimming in the open water between weed beds.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers continue to catch a variety of fish species, though fishing has slowed overall. Rainbow trout are holding in the areas around docks and in back water holes. Panther Martins, Rooster Tails and Mepp’s spinners are generally a good hardware option. If the action is slow or you aren’t getting bites, try switching to night crawlers, PowerBait or something similar. For catfish and stripers, anchovies are the go-to bait.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The ponds are still receiving weekly plants of rainbow trout. Beatty pond was stocked the week of Dec. 11. There will be no plants next week due to the holidays. One fisherman did well at Floyd Lamb this week while fly-fishing with an olive-colored Hare’s Ear nymph. He was using a dead drift.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Thin ice is still the story for reservoirs on the management area. Conditions are unsafe for ice fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Despite cold temperatures, ice covering the reservoir remains too thin for safe ice fishing. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Thin ice is continuing to make the prospect of ice fishing too dangerous for this week. For up-to-date ice conditions contact 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Beginners Fly Tying Tuesdays is a new monthly event the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be holding throughout 2018. The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the NDOW Las Vegas office. Register for the class online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.